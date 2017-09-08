‘Poldark’ Season 3: PBS Premiere Preview, Including Pictures From Episode 1

The long wait for Poldark Season 3 to arrive on PBS Masterpiece is almost over. The popular series’ latest season premieres on October 1, and if you are struggling to manage the wait, some exciting promotional pictures for the first episode should help satiate your appetite in the short-term. All the pictures featured in this article are from Episode 1 of Season 3.

First up, here is a taste of what you can expect in the new season. Per PBS, it will involve the usual: lots of delicious drama. The official general synopsis for the upcoming season is as follows.

Warning: Light spoilers are discussed beyond this point.

“Season 3 finds Ross and Demelza attempting to repair their relationship, while George Warleggan builds his empire to crush the Poldarks. Elizabeth harbors a dangerous secret, and Dwight is captured during the war with France. Will Ross risk everything to save his friend?”

So what does all of this mean? Since it has been a while since Season 2 aired, here is a brief refresher on where these teasers fit into Season 3.

Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) are having to rebuild their relationship because, towards the end of Season 2, Ross gave into his passion for his former flame Elizabeth (Heida Reed) and cheated on Demelza with her.

When Ross chose to stay with Demelza and his son, Elizabeth went forward with her marriage to Ross’ arch nemesis, George Warleggan (Jack Farthing). Shortly after they wed, Elizabeth and George announced the impending arrival of their first child together.

The question is whether or not George is actually the father, and so began the Poldark paternity mystery. Is this the “dangerous secret” Elizabeth is harboring? All signs point to yes.

George’s revenge

The maniacal George Warleggan’s plans to destroy the Poldarks will definitely continue in Season 3. Little does he know, Ross has already landed the most personal of blows to his enemy by hooking up with Elizabeth shortly before her marriage to George — a move that jeopardizes the paternity of the baby George believes is his.

If the truth comes out, George’s response is likely to be nothing short of sheer outrage towards those who deceived him. If Ross thinks George was a problem throughout Season 1 and 2, Warleggan’s vengeance in the aftermath of such a revelation would be a theoretical cakewalk.

Dwight’s fate

The synopsis states that Dwight is “captured” and poses the question of whether or not Ross will rush to his rescue. The answer to that question was previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Promotional photos

PBS has released some exciting images from the Season 3 premiere, some of which you have already seen in this article. They include stills of Demelza and Ross entering an opulent abode (featured image) and Ross striking some brooding poses (see above).

Newlyweds George and Elizabeth are also shown riding on horseback and attending what appears to be a soiree. Ross’ cousin Verity (Ruby Bentall) can also be spotted in the background. That picture can be seen below.

One character viewers should not expect to see in Season 3 photos is a fan-favorite and their absence is a total heartbreaker. Jud (Phil Davis), one-half of the squabbling and hilarious husband-and-wife Paynter duo, will be missing from Season 3.

In a bit of hopeful news, Radio Times reports that actor Phil Davis isn’t ruling out a “return to Cornwall,” the location the series is set at and filmed. Radio Times also reported on a foreboding reason for the absence of the character and if it is any indication, Season 3 is primed to be a rather serious one.

Find out how grave things get when Poldark Season 3 premieres on PBS Masterpiece on October 1, Sunday, at 9 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Mammoth Screen for BBC and MASTERPIECE]