Serena Williams Plans To Make Money With Baby Pics: Williams And Alexis Ohanian Conceived Baby Girl On NYE

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first baby into the world on September 1, 2017. Like she predicted, it was a baby girl and the couple are taking time off Instagram and Twitter to be with their child. But there is no doubt that the Reddit founder and the Australian Open champion has big plans on making good money with the baby pics that they are currently withholding.

Serena has been very active on her Instagram all through her pregnancy. She not only gave updates to her fans about how her baby bump is growing, but also weaved in some brand and product promotion to grow her net worth. She endorsed SurveyMonkey, for whom she serves on the board, Tempurpedic, her clothing line, HSN, and Chase.

She also revealed right before she quietened down before the due date that she is now figuring out ways to use her baby to grow her business.

Check out Serena promoting Tempurpedic with her baby bump.

So in love with my bump ????. So not in love with the pregnancy aches and pains that come with it. Luckily, my @tempurpedic adapts to my new shape so I can sleep better and wake up rejuvenated, not sore. Ladies, invest in one! #ThisSleepIsPower #ad A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

“I feel like having a child is opening new doors because I can understand parents and especially mothers,” she said according to USA Today. “I feel like I can understand even more companies. I honestly feel like it opens (a new category) of business opportunities. Even looking from child food — I’m really a health nut so I want to make sure my baby eats really healthy — so that’s just a whole new (category) of business opportunities that I would have never paid attention to.”

While some celebrities do not like to mix their private and public lives, Serena Williams and her to-be husband, Alexis Ohanian, have no problem doing so. As the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis has been taking to the online forums with parenting and baby related topics. Even the former world number one polled her fans on Reddit on what she should put in her hospital bag to take when she goes into labor.

Even though nine days have passed since she went through labor, the 35-year-old mother did not post any updates on Instagram. Neither has Alexis. They may be concentrating on their new family member, but considering how connected they both are to social media, it may be that they are holding out the picture of their baby girl to make some business growing decisions.

With Serena giving birth on September 1, it is possible that she conceived her daughter on New Year’s Eve. Looks like that was rather a memorable evening for the couple.

The last picture the new mother posted was a rather ethereal selfie.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

She had to miss out on the 2017 U.S. Open, but there is no plan for retirement for the tennis player.

“The goal is to be ready for the Australian Open and then we’ll see,” her coach said to ESPN. “If she’s ready, she’ll compete. If not, we’ll delay the comeback. I don’t think she should compete if she’s not really ready.”

Do you think Serena will be able to capture more grand slam titles when she gets back on court? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Serena Williams/Instagram]