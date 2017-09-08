Miley Cyrus Gets Real About Her Sex Life With Liam Hemsworth

Ellen DeGeneres is known for putting her guests on the spot in front of the whole world, so it’s not surprising that she backed Miley Cyrus into a corner during the music artist’s recent appearance. The “Malibu” singer showed up to talk about her upcoming album, Younger Now, and her plans for The Voice, but Ellen wasn’t interested in any of that. Instead, she wanted to hear about Miley’s sex life with fiance Liam Hemsworth.

Ellen Throws Miley Cyrus in the Hot Seat

NME reports that Miley Cyrus was taken aback by Ellen’s intimate questions, inquiries she drew directly from an old copy of Cosmopolitan. The talk show host was curious to get the details on Miley’s sex life with Liam Hemsworth, so she began asking Cyrus quiz questions that the singer might have answered under other circumstances.

As the singer was getting flustered, she revealed that her grandmother was sitting in the audience, and she was nervous about getting too personal. At first, Miley joked that her grandma couldn’t hear anything being said, but she quickly amended that statement before getting herself into deeper trouble with the family.

“I’m just kidding, you could hear that,” joked Miley. “I have a mic on.”

Miley Cyrus Responds to the Big Question

Ever persistent, DeGeneres pulled out her copy of Cosmo, an issue dug up from decades earlier, when sex quizzes were the rage. According to Women’s Health, Ellen posed the question with her usual charm, giving Cyrus a look that told the singer she wouldn’t back down from this line of questioning.

“Your sex life with your lover can best be compared to… a roller coaster ride, a luxury cruise or a commuter trip on a concord jet?”

Relenting, Miley admitted that sex with Liam Hemsworth was most like a concord jet. Ellen seemed disappointed by the response, pointing out that comparing her sex life to a concord jet meant it was fast.

Ms. Cyrus had a response all ready, telling DeGeneres, “I’m good.”

Moving onto the next question, Ellen asked Ms. Cyrus how she feels when her lover calls. This one stumped Miley, and she took a minute to decide whether she would just be happy to hear his voice or be more excited to receive some good news. The “Malibu” singer said she wanted the good news.

Meanwhile, Ellen commented that she needed to get back to the laundry, referring to the third choice in the responses.

In the clip, Miley Cyrus mentions her new album. Titled Younger Now, the LP will be released on September 29.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]