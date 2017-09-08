Tamar Braxton Gets Into ‘Explosive’ Fight With DeRay Davis Amid Divorce, Pregnancy Rumors

Tamar Braxton reportedly got into an “explosive argument” with comedian DeRay Davis while filming an episode of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares. Things reportedly got so bad they had to be separated from each other as they filmed the show.

The reality star, who’s currently facing both pregnancy and divorce rumors, is said to have gotten into the major argument with host DeRay on the set as TMZ is reporting that Tamar “went off” on him as they filmed for the show on September 6.

According to a production source who spoke out to the website this week, DeRay allegedly accused Tamar of lip-syncing after she was previously accused of not singing her hit “My Man” live at the BET Awards in August.

The insider claimed that the comedian and actor made the remarks about her singing as a joke, but revealed that Tamar was not happy when she saw DeRay and those around him laughing.

That’s when she supposedly saw red.

The outlet is claiming that hip-hop artist Lil Mama told the Braxton Family Values star what the host had said about her singing skills, and she seriously wasn’t happy about the lip-sync accusations.

“That’s when she went off… getting all up in DeRay’s grill,” TMZ claimed of the fight between the two, adding that the two then got into a serious shouting match on the set.

streets to the screen. #iHOST #WATCHme A post shared by DERAY DAVIS (@deraydavis) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

“DeRay barked back he didn’t care who Tamar was or who her sisters were,” the source said, “because he’d get his sisters to beat her a**.”

According to the insider who saw the fight go down, things got so bad between Davis and Braxton that the two had to be separated on the set.

But while it sounds like things got seriously dramatic between the stars, the site claimed that the twosome did eventually make up and got back to filming the show, set to return to VH1 on September 25.

This isn’t the first time Tamar has been accused of getting into a fight on set, either.

It was reported last year that Braxton was supposedly fired from her gig as a co-host on The Real after losing her temper on the set during a game with her former co-hosts, Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai.

But while the star hasn’t confirmed either fight allegations, it sounds like it’s been a pretty dramatic week for the star.

In addition to rumors of a fight with DeRay, Tamar has also been adding fuel to pregnancy rumors after breaking down on Instagram Live.

BET reported that Braxton broke down in tears during a live stream with fans on September 2 where she seemingly hinted at marriage drama with her husband of almost 10-years, Vince Herbert.

The site claimed that she was sobbing while chatting with fans on the social media site and told those watching the stream that she could no longer be around someone who doesn’t treat her the way she deserves to be treated. That’s when fans pointed the finger at her husband, though neither Tamar nor Vince have confirmed the rumors.

I knooooooowww u see it????❤️ A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

The former The Real co-host has also had fans speculating that she could possibly be pregnant after posting a photo of herself seemingly sporting a baby bump to Instagram.

The photo, posted to her account on September 5, had some fans claiming she was showing off a baby bump after she cryptically captioned the upload, “I knooooooowww u see it.”

What do you think of Tamar Braxton’s latest fight drama?

[Featured Image by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images]