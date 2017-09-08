WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Are ‘Conqueror’ Favorites, ‘WrestleMania’ Main Event Odds?

The latest WWE rumors involve Roman Reigns and Brock Lensar as favorites in some of the “conqueror” odds that are currently available. The two superstars still seem to be on a collision course for a one-on-one battle at WWE’s WrestleMania 34, if not sooner. However, each of these top stars will have other competitors to contend with first. In the case of Reigns, it will be his first big match against WWE free agent John Cena. For Brock Lesnar, he faces one of his biggest challenge yet in the form of the monster Braun Strowman.

Both of these matches happen at No Mercy 2017, which leads to the latest “conqueror odds” noted by WWE Leaks. The conqueror odds refer to which superstars might be the next ones to defeat Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, amongst other strong stars on the roster. Just recently, the Kambi oddsmakers republished odds on who will be the next superstars to defeat Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. The list contains an interesting group of names, but it’s the names closer to the top that obviously hold the best odds of achieving those feats. It’s not surprising that Lesnar tops the odds as the next star to defeat Strowman at 7 to 20, while Reigns tops the odds list for the next star to defeat Brock Lesnar at 1 to 2.

Strowman comes in second on the list of possible superstars to defeat Lesnar. He’ll be competing for the WWE Universal Championship and it’s expected that Brock will leave the arena still champion, to continue his push towards a major WrestleMania match. That match is expected to involve Reigns going one-on-one with Lesnar, which sort of happened as a previous WrestleMania main event. Fans will remember that Brock and Roman battled back and forth in a ferocious match which saw former Money in the Bank briefcase holder Seth Rollins cash in and win the title.

There are also odds regarding what will be the main event for next year’s WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is leading the odds for the “last match of the show” bet at 2 to 5 with Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena at 6 to 4. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena vs. Roman Reigns are each 5 to 1, while “Any match featuring The Undertaker” comes in at 13 to 2. Any of those choices might sound intriguing to wrestling fans, particularly one where “The Deadman” returns to have “one more match.” Still, the Reigns vs. Lesnar match has been in the rumor mill for a while now and seems much more likely, unless WWE decides on something big with John Cena to break Ric Flair’s championship reigns record.

Basically, bettors who believe that it will be Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Mania may want to make their picks early. It could also be speculated that WWE has Reigns regain the WWE Universal title at the big pay-per-view event. However, as far as betting on the next star to pick up a “win” over Lesnar, it may be one to be cautious of. Strowman could easily pick up some sort of win at WWE’s No Mercy 2017 without actually winning the title, possibly setting up a second battle in the ring with Lesnar before Mania.

