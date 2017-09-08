Bobby Lashley Gives Update On Pro Wrestling Future

For 13 years, Bobby Lashley has developed a strong career in the sport of professional wrestling. From the very beginning of his run in the WWE, Lashley had a meteoric rise in the company, engaging in significant feuds against names such as Finlay and John “Bradshaw” Layfield. Within just a year of his WWE debut, Lashley earned an opportunity to compete in the Money in the Bank match at WrestleMania 22, as well as make it to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

In addition to those achievements, Lashley was able to win the United States Championship just eight months after his television debut by defeating JBL. Shortly after, Lashley would defect to the ECW brand. Although the December to Dismember pay-per-view was viewed as one of the worst events in WWE history, one of the positive moments of the show was when Lashley was able to defeat Big Show, Test, Hardcore Holly, Rob Van Dam, and CM Punk to win the ECW Championship. Not only was this the first, and only, ECW-exclusive elimination chamber match, but Lashley became the first black ECW Champion in the title’s history. Lashley became so popular in ECW that he even commenced a feud with Vince McMahon for the title.

Although Lashley can also claim a marquee match alongside Donald Trump at WrestleMania 23, he would not remain with the company for very long. However, he would eventually cement himself as one of the most dominant world champions in the history of Impact Wrestling.

During his time as a professional wrestler, Lashley has also built an impressive mixed martial arts career. In his 17 total fights, he has only lost twice; one by doctor stoppage, and the other by decision. Lashley has been so passionate about his MMA career that he joined American Top Team, one of MMA’s most notable training groups. They have recently been heavily involved in the current invasion storyline on Impact Wrestling.

During a sit-down interview with Lashley and ATT, he was asked whether he would leave the sport of professional wrestling and become exclusive with MMA, something that ATT owner Dan Lambert has been admonishing him to do for months. Despite the pressure from Lambert, Lashley stated that he is currently interested in competing for both GFW and MMA, although he will make the decision of where to go exclusively “when it is time.”

One of the biggest factors that Lashley mentioned is that he would have a longer pro wrestling career than MMA career, stating that his wrestling career could go for another 10-20 years. However, with MMA, the type of combat would not allow him to have an extended career. This may be the biggest factor in his real-life decision in the near future.

[Featured Image by Impact Wrestling]