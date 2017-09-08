‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Moves Her Sister To Waco, Will She Now Be A Part Of The Show?

There are quite a few changes coming to future episodes of Fixer Upper, and some of them now include a certain new family member who just moved down to Waco: Joanna Gaines’ sister!

According to Starcasm, the “wife” half of the husband-and-wife Fixer Upper duo is going to be reunited with her sister, Mary Kay, after nearly a decade of not living in the same area.

Fans of the show first saw Mary Kay on a previous episode that aired several months ago; at that time, the two worked on a design together that was well received by the homeowner.

The mom of seven (and soon to be eight!) was announced as “returning to Waco” after a decade away by Joanna on her Instagram, who shared a photo of the two of them together from a few years ago.

Mary Kay, who works for a cosmetics company, has also been shown on the show pulling “all-nighters” with Joanna when she’s stuck with designs or other ideas. She previously lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with her husband and children.

Fixer Upper, which is currently filming the fifth season of the show, is reportedly going to have Mary Kay join as a recurring cast member — even though taping is now almost halfway done. The fifth season of the show is set to air sometime in early 2018.

You can check out some of the photos that Joanna shared on her Instagram with her and her sister below.

Meanwhile, the reviews are coming in for the so-called “Fixer Upper bed and breakfast,” and needless to say, they’re overwhelmingly positive. (And for the price you’re paying, according to HuffPost, it better be nothing less than a transcendental experience.) While people who stay here won’t get the pleasure of seeing the dynamic duo, they’ll certainly see their “signature” on everything they see.

And though the Fixer Upper bed and breakfast isn’t in Waco proper (it’s actually 20 minutes outside of Waco, in a town called McGregor), the town it’s in is lauded for their trendy stores, restaurants, and specialty items, including a “designer” cupcake shop.

You can check out the full review of the Magnolia House bed and breakfast here.

