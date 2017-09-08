‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Accused Of Locking Her Son Outside, Nathan Griffith’s Mom Files For Custody

Jenelle Evans’ son’s grandmother is accusing her of neglectful parenting in shocking new court documents.

According to a new report, the mother of Nathan Griffith, Doris Davidson, has filed an emergency custody request in hopes of getting full custody of her three-year-old son Kaiser, whose well-being is reportedly in jeopardy.

After accusing Jenelle Evans of testing positive for marijuana when she was pregnant with her youngest child, seven-year-old daughter Ensley, Davidson claimed that Evans once locked Kaiser and his older brother, eight-year-old Jace, out of the house in hot weather for a “very long time” and refused to give him medication from his doctor.

“The minor child has been in a constant state of congestion for the past several months but never seem to get better every time he visited,” Davidson wrote about Kaiser’s health, according to documents shared by Radar Online on September 7.

In March of this year, Kaiser was reportedly prescribed a nebulizer but when he became ill again just days later, it was believed that Jenelle Evans may have neglected to use the device on her toddler.

Davidson said that Jenelle Evans’ own mother, Barbara Evans, is also extremely concerned about Kaiser’s well-being.

In regard to the incident involving Kaiser reportedly being locked outside of Jenelle Evans’ home, Davidson claimed that Kaiser was alone in the front yard while his older half-brother, Jace, was allegedly lost for two hours in a nearby wooded area. Once the youngest child was discovered, Jenelle Evans allegedly exited her home and revealed that she was unaware that he was alone outside.

Davidson described an incident that took place less than a week before she filed for full custody of Kaiser, stating on August 25, 2017 she was scheduled to drop Kaiser off with his mother but she never showed up to the agreed upon meeting place.

Davidson went on to chronicle an incident that took place just a short time before she filed for full custody of Kaiser, explaining that while she was supposed to drop the child off to Jenelle Evans at the end of August after caring for him, Evans did not show up to their meeting place and she was unable to make contact with the reality star. Then, after phoning Barbara Evans, she learned that Jenelle Evans was out of town to attend the MTV Video Music Awards and would have never been able to meet Davidson as planned.

In closing, Davidson took aim at Jenelle Evans’ decision to have Kaiser in child care five days a week, despite not having a job that requires her to be away from home.

