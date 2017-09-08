Megan Fox, Brian Green Defend Son In Dress Like Brad & Angelina With Shiloh Jolie-Pitt In Boys’ Styles

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are stepping up and defending one of their sons for choosing to wear dresses in public. Just like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who’s become known for preferring to dress like her brothers, Megan and Brian have refrained from putting a label on their child in talking about the 4-year-old’s style preferences. Instead, like Angelina and Brad, Fox and Green are focusing on the importance of allowing their kids to make their own choices when it comes to attire.

Brian Green Joins Angelina Jolie In Honesty About Kids’ Style Choices

Through the years, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has repeatedly been seen wearing clothes that resemble her brothers’ attire. Questions about why Shiloh dresses like a boy were answered years ago, however, when Angelina talked with Vanity Fair about the interest in her daughter’s tomboy-like style choices.

Jolie revealed that Shiloh likes suits and tracksuits, adding that her daughter “likes to dress like a boy” and “wants to be a boy.” The actress was candid in stating that the now-11-year-old “likes to wear boys’ everything” and noted that her daughter at the time viewed herself like one of her brothers.

“She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

Brian Austin Green is now addressing similar questions about why his young son Noah is so frequently seen wearing dresses in public. Green, famed as a Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, has three boys with his wife Megan Fox. The Daily Mail noted that 4-year-old Noah is often photographed in public in dresses and occasionally a wig.

Angelina Jolie And Brian Green Avoid Labeling Kids

Neither Angelia nor Brian has put a label such as transgender on a child. Instead, the celebrity parents have focused on owning up to their children’s style choices and emphasizing that they have made the choice to allow their kids to dress how they choose regardless of public opinion.

To those who dislike seeing Noah in a dress and wig in public, Green said he doesn’t care, but he is determined to let his son make his own choices. Just like Jolie and Brad Pitt allowing their daughter Shiloh to wear suits, Brian announced that if Noah wants to wear dresses, it’s fine with him.

“I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, ‘I don’t care.’ He’s four,” pointed out Green. “If he wants to wear it, then he wears it.”

Rather than pushing traditional style choices onto his son, Brian is following in Angelina’s and Brad’s footsteps by focusing on letting the child decide. Green pointed out that Noah is at an age where “he should be having fun.” Moreover, the actor noted that no one is being harmed by seeing a little boy in a dress.

“He’s not harming anyone by wearing a dress. If he wants to, awesome. Good on him.”

While Brian and Megan have allowed Noah to wear dresses just like Jolie and Pitt allow Shiloh to wear suits, the couples also are similar in their complex relationships. In August 2015, Fox filed for divorce. But just like Brad and Angelina, Megan and Brian have not yet finalized their divorce.

Backlash In Breaking Gender Stereotypes

Every time Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is seen with a shorter hairstyle or in boys’ styles, a new round of reports about her clothes choices emerges. And the same is true of Fox’s and Green’s son Noah. However, while Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie steer clear of Instagram, Megan found herself getting mommy-shamed for a photo she shared of Noah.

The Huffington Post noted that when Megan posted the picture on Instagram of her son in a Frozen-themed dress, she faced some backlash.

One Instagram follower even compared Fox to Jolie.

“Wannabe Angelina Jolie with the crossdresser kid & everything else.”

Some speculated that Megan put Noah in a dress because she “wanted a baby girl,” while others faulted Fox for allowing her son to wear the frock.

“Confusing her kid..so sad,” wrote one.

Letting Kids Wear What They Want

But others defended Noah’s parents for allowing their son to wear what he wanted.

“Let kids be kids!!!! stop prejudice!!” wrote a fan.

And another felt that children should be allowed to make their own choices.

“Isn’t it fair to say that kids should be allowed to wear what they want?”

Even though Jolie and Pitt don’t share photos of their kids on Instagram, articles about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt published on websites often result in a similar mix of comments. The Daily Mail recently reported on a trip that Angelina and Shiloh took to open a wildlife sanctuary.

The comment section overflowed with positive and negative comments about Jolie’s daughter, who was photographed wearing boyish attire again.

“I feel bad for the young one, Shiloh… That [isn’t] right,” wrote one person.

However, as the Inquisitr reported, Brad once told Oprah Winfrey that he and Angelina responded to Shiloh’s preferences, even calling her “John” at her request when she was a little girl.

