Scott Disick Hospitalization Rumors: Has He Lost The Will To Live After 5150 Psychiatric Hold?

Scott Disick is reportedly spiraling out of control following a secret hospitalization last month.

According to a new report, the 34-year-old father of three was hospitalized last month after a breakdown and unfortunately, the incident has not served as a much-needed wake-up call for the reality star, who has been known for his hard partying and heavy boozing in recent years.

On September 7, Radar Online told readers that Scott Disick has reportedly not stopped drinking after his August 18 breakdown at his Hidden Hills home and when it comes to his future, a friend suspects that he may have a “death wish.”

“Scott has been going so hard all summer, and he stopped caring about the consequences,” the pal said. “He doesn’t care that it may be killing him. He seems to have lost the desire to live!”

Following his hospitalization in August, Scott Disick reportedly embarked on a bender in Las Vegas before heading to New York City, where he’s been seen with Sofia Richie and Kim Kardashian.

As for what allegedly prompted Scott Disick to lose his reported desire to live, the friend claimed he has been highly impacted by Kourtney Kardashian’s new romance with 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima. As the insider explained, Disick quit trying to clean up his act after Kardashian, 38, went public with her much younger boy toy.

Scott Disick is also said to be jeopardizing his health with his ongoing partying. As Radar Online explained, Disick recently discovered that he may be on the verge of liver disease due to his drinking.

“Scott has no family except for the Kardashians and even they cannot stop him,” the source added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick called it quits on their relationship after nine-years in 2015 due to shocking photos of Disick and his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli. As fans may recall, Disick was spotted getting quite close to the stylist while vacationing with friends in the South of France and once Kardashian and her family got word of the images, their relationship came to an abrupt end.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three children together, including seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and their family, including her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

[Featured Image by Taylor Hill/Getty Images]