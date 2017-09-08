‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Ashley Searches Graham’s Room, Finds A Letter, Zack Threatens Abby, Nick Warns Sharon

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, September 8 tease that Nick (Joshua Morrow) is worried that Sharon’s (Sharon Case) investigation of Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) and her links with the sex ring operating in Genoa City could expose her to grave danger.

Y&R spoilers for the week of September 11 tease that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) uncovers a secret about Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee).

Ashley Searches Graham’s Hotel Room, Finds A Letter

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 11 from Soap Central reveal that Dina (Marla Adams) gives Ashley access to Graham’s hotel room. She searches Graham’s room and finds a letter for Graham’s mother addressed to a home for elderly people, although Graham had claimed that his mother was dead.

Ashley bumps into Graham as she sneaks out of the room but she is able to cover her tracks.

Spoilers from She Knows Soaps tease that the letter contains information that will greatly impact on the Abbot family.

Uncovering Of The Mystery About Graham Is Overdue

Fans are complaining that the mystery of Graham’s secret links with Dina has gone on for too long.

However, Y&R buzz and rumors indicate that the writers might have made major changes to the original storyline involving Graham since Sally Sussman was replaced as head writer.

Sussman had said in an interview that Dina has a secret Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Previous buzz indicated that Graham was supposed to help Dina commit suicide at the right time. However, the latest buzz on Y&R forums is that executive producer Mal Young might have changed the storyline. Some fans are already expressing the hope that Graham stays in Genoa City permanently and maybe even get paired with a GC lady.

Others are hoping that the letter would reveal that Graham is Dina’s secret son and half-brother of Jack, Ashley and Traci.

Nick And Scott Warn Sharon

Meanwhile, spoilers for Friday, September 8 tease that Nick is wary of Sharon’s rough and ready approach to investigating Alice and Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) criminal sex ring. Sharon had met with Alice and tried to extract clues about her involvement in the sex ring. She also tried to extract information that could lead to Crystal.

Nick warns Sharon that confronting Alice is risky and that she could get into trouble snooping around. Sharon promises to take care. Later, Sharon updates Scott (Daniel Hall) about their investigations. Scott also warns Sharon to take care to avoid getting into trouble.

Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Sharon will not heed repeated advice and that she’ll eventually find herself in a hot soup.

New post (The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sharon Uses Mariah To Gaslight Alice, …) has been published on – https://t.co/hbgmHDe3Ox pic.twitter.com/B6xoHSI4BD — FLAWLESS (@flawlessdabarbr) September 7, 2017

Is Chelsea Jealous About Sharon And Nick?

After Nick warns Sharon to take care, he hugs her. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) walks in as Nick hugs Sharon. After Sharon leaves, Nick updates Chelsea about the latest developments in the effort to rescue Crystal.

Young and the Restless fans would likely wonder what Chelsea is thinking about the bond between Sharon and Nick as they team up to investigate the sex ring. How does she feel when she walks in and sees Nick hugging Sharon?

Does Chelsea see Sharon as a threat to her relationship with Nick, like Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) sees Billy’s (Jason Thompson) closeness to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) as a threat to their relationship?

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Receives Some Real Talk, Sharon Tracks Alice, Zack… https://t.co/kIZZwZBe6M pic.twitter.com/j0fW5hlwE8 — ⚡️ News Flash FYI ⚡️ (@NewsFlashFYI) September 7, 2017

Zack Meets Crystal

Meanwhile, at Alice’s house, Zack meets with Crystal. He tells Crystal that he knows she has been in contact with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). He warns her not to contact Tessa again and threatens her with dire consequences if she dares.

Zack later tells Alice it is not safe for Crystal to continue staying at her place. He instructs her to move Crystal to a safer location.

Abby Gets A Glimpse Of Zack’s Other Side

Scott (Daniel Hall) teases Abby (Melissa Ordway) about Zack. Abby has a date with Zack (Ryan Ashton) at the Athletic Club, but he is mysteriously missing and he is not even answering her calls. Abby tries to act like she is not bothered, but it is clear that she is.

When Zack returns Abby shows her displeasure. Zack tries to apologize but Abby ignores him and heads for the door. Zack suddenly explodes in a rage. He grabs Abby’s arm and dares her to walk away from him. Zack’s sudden rage shocks Abby and everyone else in the room.

Abby, however, manages to shake her arm free. She heads for the door.

Fans can only hope that Abby has the sense to read the signs and make the right call about Zack.

Mariah and Tessa Take A Big Risk

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 8 tease that Tessa continues to struggle to put on a brave face. However, she opens up to Mariah about her difficult past and how she was able to overcome the disadvantages of her circumstances. She tells Mariah she also wants Crystal to get a chance to change her life. Mariah tries to comfort Tessa and promises that they will rescue Crystal.

Mariah and Tessa then set out secretly for Alice’s house. Mariah is concerned to make sure that Sharon does not know where they are off to. However, Tessa is past caring.

When they get to Alice’s house, Tessa tells Mariah to remain in the car.

Y&R fans know that Mariah is the identical twin of Alice’s former adopted daughter, Cassie, who died many years ago in a car crash. Mariah looks exactly like Cassie, but Alice is not aware that Cassie had a twin. She will likely get a big fright if Mariah suddenly appears to her.

Alice recently told Sharon that she has seen Cassie’s ghost multiple times in her dreams. So it is likely that if she sees Mariah she might actually think that she is seeing Cassie’s ghost.

Y&R spoilers for Monday, September 11 tease that Tessa comes face to face with Alice and that both girls could get into trouble.

