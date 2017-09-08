Rihanna Graces Elle’s Latest Cover: She Launched Fenty Beauty At Sephora With 40 Foundation Shades

Everything Rihanna touches turns to gold, and her latest Fenty makeup line is no exception. According to Vanity Fair, the “Umbrella” singer has launched her first-ever beauty line at Sephora and graces three Elle covers to celebrate its launch. In one of those covers, Rihanna has drawn purple hearts on her face and looks quite appealing.

The “Take a Bow” singer might be the only celebrity who has drawn vibrant hearts on her cheeks using makeup to attract more and more people. Fans may remember Rihanna took to Instagram last week to tease the pictures from Fenty Beauty. Rumors swirled that her latest beauty line would feature 40 foundation shades.

As Us Magazine reports, the “Disturbia” singer confirmed the rumors after some fans admired her hairstyle, outfit, and makeup. Rihanna is widely known for her daring looks. Whether it’s a Met Gala outfit or red hairstyles, she always gets fans talking. The Elle covers show her favorite products from the collection: the purple lipsticks, nail paints, and the Match Stix Shimmer Foundation. Women with dark complexions can use these light-colored foundations as a highlighter.

All of her fans are excited about the “S&M” singer’s beauty line, and her Instagram photos have been getting a lot of attention.

Rihanna responds to customers and fans on social media almost daily, which is quite endearing. In one interesting exchange, some fans asked Rihanna if she had tested her products on animals and she made jokes, saying “Are you calling me an animal?”

Obviously, Rihanna and her team have tested all beauty products, and her Fenty Beauty collection is expected to beat out the makeup line of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The “Diamonds” singer had confirmed the collection back in 2015 and spent most of her time focusing on the lipsticks, nail paints, and 40 foundation shades. Rihanna dropped major hints earlier this year, including the ad campaigns featuring Slick Woods and Duckie Thot. But now Fenty Beauty is finally here, and fans can get their hands on the exceptional range on Sephora.

The coolest part of Fenty makeup line is that all products are magnetic and hexagon shaped, so fans could feel the energy radiating from the “We Found Love” singer. In addition, these products are suitable for all skin types and can be used anytime.

