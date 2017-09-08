’90 Day Fiance’ Tell-All: Jorge Threatens To Reveal Anfisa’s Dark Secret

The first two parts of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 2 Tell-All Special have been explosive, exciting, and surely entertaining. The third and final part will air on Sunday, and it promises to be more controversial than ever. In the recently released promo by TLC, it seems Jorge Lopez is about to major bombshell about Anfisa’s past.

Jorge has previously revealed that he and his Russian wife are now living separately after a series of violent fights. In Parts 1 and 2 of the Tell-All Special, Jorge said that he’s had enough of her whining and materialistic ways. He’s even brought up the topic of annulment. Now, he may be holding another card that he can use against Anfisa.

“Ask her what she does for a living,” Jorge tells the host in the clip.

“Let me tell you the real story.’

The “real story” Jorge may be referring to is the question about Anfisa’s work prior to coming to the United States. For months now, rumors have been swirling that Anfisa may be hiding a terrible secret about her past.

Birthday dinner???? A post shared by Anfisa (@anfisa.nava) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

When she was first introduced in the 90 Day Fiance franchise for its fourth season, Anfisa claimed that she met Jorge through Facebook. However, fans believe that the Russian born reality star is not as innocent as she appears to be.

The Inquisitr previously reported that photos of a woman who looks eerily similar to Anfisa have surfaced on Pornhub, a popular adult video website. This fueled rumors that the 22-year-old starlet was really a porn star or an escort before she married Jorge.

Anfisa has carefully kept quiet about the issue, neither confirming nor denying the allegations. However, in a previous episode of this season’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Anfisa shockingly told her friend that she was a virgin when she first dated Jorge. This may be her way of indirectly responding to the porn star allegations.

“I think part of why I feel so attached with Jorge is because he’s the first guy I’ve ever been with. So of course I still care about him and that’s what makes everything difficult.”

Hi ✌???? A post shared by Anfisa (@anfisa.nava) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:16pm PST

Jorge and Anfisa’s quarrels began when Jorge confessed that he’s not as wealthy as he first portrayed to be. This angered Anfisa, who has always been upfront that the reason why she married her American husband was because she wanted a lavish lifestyle. Their fights were highlighted in the series and Anfisa was even filmed slapping Jorge in two separate incidents. She later kicked him out of their apartment and the two have been separated ever since. Now, an obviously fuming Jorge may finally tell the truth about Anfisa’s past.

So much to talk about…so little time! Catch the conclusion of the #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After tell-all Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/LEWQoYSfjG — TLC Network (@TLC) September 7, 2017

Be sure to catch the concluding episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 Tell-All Special this Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Anfisa/Instagram]