Are Vicki Gunvalson And Tamra Judge On The Verge Of A Reconciliation On ‘RHOC’ Season 12?

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge may be ready to reconcile.

During a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, the formerly estranged friends are seen speaking to one another on the phone and planning to meet one another face-to-face in hopes of settling their differences.

On September 7, Real Mr. Housewife shared details of next Monday’s new episode, revealing that Vicki Gunvalson was the one to reach out to her co-star.

“I just wanted to take the first initiative and step to see, um, if you could meet for coffee,” Vicki Gunvalson suggested during their phone call, adding that she no longer wants there to be tension between them.

As Vicki Gunvalson explained to Tamra Judge, it is extremely awkward to be around her frequently and not say “hi.”

“Okay, okay, let’s do it,” Tamra Judge responded.

As the conversation continued, Tamra Judge revealed that she was in the process of making a cheesecake and Vicki Gunvalson responded to the news by telling her that she doesn’t even know how to make a cheesecake.

Right away, Tamra Judge proved Vicki Gunvalson wrong by holding the phone to her blender and allowing Gunvalson to hear that she was truly baking a cake. Still, Gunvalson continued to poke fun at Judge’s alleged cooking handicap, saying that she doesn’t know how to cook so she couldn’t possibly know how to make a cake.

After the women ended their conversation, Tamra Judge appeared to be in shock at the turn of the events and asked what just happened between them.

While Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge appeared to be open to the idea of reconciling their friendship, they don’t appear to have done so — at least judging by their Instagram pages. Instead, Gunvalson continues to spend the majority of her time with Kelly Dodd, as Judge remains close to Shannon Beador, who has been feuding with Gunvalson for the past few seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and their co-stars, including Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, Kelly Dodd, and Shannon Beador, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

