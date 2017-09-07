Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly Struggling As A Single Parent To Six Kids, Including Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie may appear to have it all together as a single mom to her six kids, but behind closed doors, a new report claims that the actress is allegedly struggling to get by.

On September 7, an insider spoke to OK! Magazine, revealing that the 42-year-old is reportedly allowing her children, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, to do as they please so she “doesn’t go crazy.”

While Angelina Jolie is known for her small frame, her kids are reportedly known to indulge when it comes to food, especially junk food, including fried chicken, waffles, hot dogs, and burgers.

As fans may recall, Angelina Jolie made a very strange admission during an appearance on Good Morning America earlier this year, revealing that all six of her children are known for their enjoyment of eating bugs. In fact, the actress said the children can eat a bag of crickets just as they would eat a bag of chips. In addition, Angelina Jolie said that her daughter, Shiloh, her oldest biological child with Brad Pitt, loves tarantulas.

According to the OK! Magazine report, Angelina Jolie is said to be “thinner than ever” as she allegedly survives on energy drinks and cigarettes. Meanwhile, she’s reportedly allowing her children to have whatever they want and the outlet suspected she was doing so in an effort to ease any pain they may feel due to her split from their father, Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began their relationship on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith and went public with their romance just weeks after Pitt’s former wife, Jennifer Aniston, filed for divorce. As fans may recall, Jolie and Pitt were accused of having an affair on the set of the film, but stayed silent about the nature of their relationship until after Pitt and Aniston officially parted ways.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in August, 2014, at their home in France surrounded by their six children, and just two years later, Jolie filed for divorce. Since then, Jolie and Pitt have been sharing time with her kids.

