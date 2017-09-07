NFL Rumors: Browns’ Myles Garrett Injury Update Has NFL Rookie Sidelined For Several Weeks, Possibly More

The latest NFL rumors indicate that Cleveland Browns rookie Myles Garrett’s injury could be a concern for the team heading into the season. The No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick suffered an ankle injury which has now been diagnosed with the team reporting on his upcoming status to start Week 1. It appears Garrett will be out of action against several high profile veteran quarterbacks in the AFC as the Browns’ season gets underway. It’s also possible he’ll miss more games than what is initially being reported.

As ESPN indicated in their Myles Garrett injury update on Thursday, the Browns’ top pick has officially been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. The initial timeline for Garrett’s return from injury is being reported as two weeks. However, there are some who feel recovery time for this injury is more like four weeks. At the very least, it’s expected that Garrett will miss the team’s first game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their following game against the Baltimore Ravens. That means the defensive standout from Texas A&M won’t be able to face two of the higher level quarterbacks in Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger to start his first year.

Garrett’s injury happened during the team’s practice this past Wednesday. During a team drill, Garrett was working against an offensive lineman. A teammate ended up falling on the side of Garrett’s lower leg, causing the high ankle sprain to occur. Right after suffering the injury, Garrett left the field and practice. The injury is Garrett’s second as a member of the Browns ahead of the season. During minicamp, he was involved in a situation with former Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler and ended up suffering a lateral sprain on his left foot. However, he seemed to recover from that and was part of the team’s preseason games.

The Cleveland Browns took Garrett as the easy pick in the most recent NFL Draft. He was considered a consensus No. 1 pick coming out of Texas A&M, where he also fought a knee injury during the 2016 NCAA season. However, Garrett managed to earn first-team All-American and All-SEC team distinctions as he had 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his 11 games played. The team had high hopes for their future with their rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, as well as defensive end Myles Garrett. It seems Garrett will have to wait a bit of time before he can begin to make his impact on the NFL regular season.

The Cleveland Browns are prepared for Myles Garrett’s absence, though. The team signed defensive end Tyrone Holmes from the practice squad. In addition, the team waived offensive lineman Zach Sterup ahead of their Week 1 game this Sunday. The Browns’ first NFL regular season game will take place at Cleveland when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Game time is slated for 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday afternoon. As with last season, this could be another challenging campaign for the team as they are currently listed by Vegas Insider as nine-point home underdogs on the latest NFL point spreads.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]