Brand New Christmas Experiences Coming To Epcot And Disney’s Hollywood Studios This Holiday Season

Visitors heading to Walt Disney World for the holiday season will be able to enjoy much more than Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party as several new experiences are coming to two other parks. On Thursday, it was revealed that new Christmas experiences would be coming to both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot for the 2017 holiday season. Prepare for more food, more snow, and a lot more of the holiday spirit at Disney.

First of all, Epcot is changing the name of the “Holidays Around the World” experience that happens each year and introducing “Epcot International Festival of the Holidays.” The official website of Walt Disney World updated the page for the event, and it will run from Nov. 19 through Dec. 30, 2017.

Continuing the news about the festivals placed throughout the rest of the year, this new one at Epcot will have 15 Holiday Kitchens placed all around World Showcase. The kiosks will allow guests to try different seasonal food and beverages from around the world to get in the full holiday spirit.

Many of the same traditions and favorites from Holidays Around the World will still be in place, as well, as the new Chip & Dale’s Christmas Tree Spree. This scavenger hunt will take guests all around World Showcase with maps that will cost $6.99, plus tax, as they work toward a “festive surprise.”

On Thursday, there was yet another major announcement made on the official website of Walt Disney World as Disney’s Hollywood Studios is getting more festive fun too. The brand new “Sunset Seasons Greetings” will not only bring a lot of new fun to the park during Christmas but snow as well.

Beginning on Nov. 9, Sunset Seasons Greetings will run through Dec. 31, 2017, and it will take guests back in time during a holiday celebration like no other. One of the coolest things is that the Hollywood Tower Hotel (Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror) will “transform to tell the characters’ stories.”

Other great new things to enjoy at Sunset Seasons Greetings will include the following tidbits.

The Swedish Chef from The Muppets babbling as he turns the street into big gingerbread houses.

Toy Story characters will guess which new toys are coming to join them this Christmas.

Olaf from Disney’s Frozen will bring a beautiful Aurora Borealis and projected snowfall to Sunset Blvd.

Mickey and Minnie will look back on an old hometown Christmas.

Walt Disney World knows how to do the holidays right, and they are making things even better this year. Along with the Candlelight Processional at Epcot and “Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, these new experiences will have guests in the festive spirit for their entire vacation. Christmas is going to be alive and well at WDW and introducing these new happenings made them even better.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]