‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli Grant Fired, The Person Responsible Will Reignite An Existing Salem Feud

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 11 will find Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) without a job. He gets fired at the FBI and somebody is responsible. The individual that causes Eli to lose his job will also reignite a feud between two Salemites.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, expect Eli Grant to get some shocking news. He will be informed that he no longer has a job at the FBI. Eli will end up confiding in Abe Carver (James Reynolds) about the real reason he was let go as an agent.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the reason Eli lost his job was because of what happened with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears). As fans recall from yesterday’s episode, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Eli rushed to save Gabi. Raines completely lost control and nearly killed her.

The only way to save Gabi and take down Raines was to shoot the commissioner. It worked, but Rafe was angry that if Eli was only one millimeter off or if Gabi had moved just an inch, the fashionista could have been killed. Due to the events that took place, the FBI decides they have no choice but to fire Eli.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that eventually, Julie Horton (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will find out about Eli’s job loss. She will, of course, blame Gabi and this will reignite the two women’s long-standing feud.

Julie has had an issue with Gabi ever since she shot Nick Fallon (Blake Berris) and went to prison for the murder. She still hates the young woman for it and doesn’t want her anywhere near her family. She had a problem when JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) was dating Gabi and did everything possible to turn Eli against her. She even faked a heart attack. With Julie having a new reason to dislike Gabi, how will she respond when Eli and Gabi start getting close again? She won’t like it one bit, especially after she finds out Gabi is responsible for him losing his job.

What do you think is going to happen with Eli, Gabi, and Julie on Days Of Our Lives?

