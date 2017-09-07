‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: September 6 Recap Includes Week 10 Veto Results, Final Nominees For Eviction

Big Brother 19 spoilers from this September 6 episode recap include who won the Power of Veto and whether or not it would get used during Week 10. The BB19 house would also be having a celebrity guest appearing to provide his new show with some free publicity. By the end of the house, CBS viewers would also know which houseguest was most at risk of getting sent to the BB19 jury this week. This Episode 33 recap comes from a live CBS presentation on Wednesday, September 6, at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a lot happened during the Sunday episode (September 3) on CBS. Many Big Brother 19 spoilers had been confirmed, including the entire house throwing the Head of Household Competition so that Christmas Abbott could win it. She took the power and as HOH nominated Jason Dent and Alex Ow for eviction. Christmas had a plan with Paul Abrahamian to get Jason out and convince the duo of Jason and Alex that the real target for the week was going to be Kevin Schlehuber.

Following the Nomination Ceremony, Paul Abrahamian and Jason Dent had a brief conversation where they both claimed they didn’t know what was taking place. Jason chatted with Kevin Schlehuber a bit later, where Kevin stated that there was no way that both Jason and Alex Ow were going to be pawns for the week. Kevin urged Jason to do something about it and called him a “knucklehead” for not figuring it out sooner. When Alex spoke with Jason, she tried to calm him down, mistakenly also thinking that Jason was safe no matter what.

Joining Christmas Abbott, Jason Dent, and Alex Ow in the Veto Competition were Kevin Schlehuber, Paul Abrahamian, and Raven Walton. This meant that Josh Martinez was the only member of the BB19 cast not getting to play for the Power of Veto. Comedian Bobby Moynihan came in to host the Veto Competition, touring the house and giving his thoughts on the houseguests in various Diary Room sessions. Moynihan also stuck around to host the Veto Competition and offer a chance for the winner to go behind the scenes of his new CBS show.

The competition itself had the six participants placed into devices where they were punched, kicked, and slapped by a machine. They were then asked questions about what had taken place, including sequences and which actions happened the most. This went on for quite a few rounds, with the person answering the most questions correctly getting awarded the Power of Veto. As previous Big Brother 19 spoilers had indicated, though, it might not have mattered who won with the two people already on the block.

The challenge had Alex Ow and Paul Abrahamian tied at the end of the rounds, forcing them to go through a series of tiebreakers to decide who would win the Veto Competition. In the end, it was Paul who won the Power of Veto, keeping the power in his corner and allowing him to possibly make a bold move at the Veto Ceremony. Would he follow the plan he had with Christmas Abbott or seek to shake up the BB19 house?

How closely have you been watching #BB19 this week? Take this quiz and found out: https://t.co/y7uFTHoZ8D pic.twitter.com/1U9J5yBql2 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 6, 2017

Josh Martinez was getting very nervous about the whole situation, possibly feeling that Paul Abrahamian was going to turn against him at some point, but Christmas Abbott tried to talk him down from that ledge. Josh was pushing hard to get Paul to not use the Veto, so he could make sure that either Alex Ow or Jason Dent went to the BB19 jury at the next Eviction Ceremony. It created some tense situations with the rest of his alliance, who does plan to take him to the final three with them.

At the Veto Ceremony, Paul used the Power of Veto, saving Alex Ow from the block. Christmas named Kevin Schlehuber as the replacement nominee, meaning he and Jason Dent are at risk of exiting the BB19 house on Thursday night. That brings an end to the September 6 Big Brother 19 recap, with an exciting double eviction coming on the next episode.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]