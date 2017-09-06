‘BB19’ Updates: Kevin Sends Heartfelt Message To Daughters On Live Feeds, Tells Them Not To Worry About Him

Big Brother 19 houseguest Kevin Schlehuber spent much of his time alone Wednesday contemplating the game and thinking about his family. After being joined by fellow BB19 cast member Jason Dent in a back bedroom, Kevin sent his daughters a heartfelt message to reassure them he was fine and has had a good time in the house thus far.

As Kevin and Jason talked, at around 3:35 p.m. Big Brother 19 house time Kevin realized his wife had probably already left for work but wanted to send a message to his family. He sat up from the bed on which he had been laying, turned to one of the mirrors in the room, made his trademark duck face, fixed his hair, looked at a live feed camera, and spoke directly to his daughters.

It should be noted that live feed spoilers have revealed that both Kevin and Jason are currently week 10 nominees and Jason is convinced Kevin will be sent packing this week. The plan, according to Big Brother 18 veteran player Paul Abrahamian, who’s been controlling most of the moves in the BB19 house, is to blindside Jason and send him out the door. Nevertheless, Kevin is unsure about what will happen.

Thus, Kevin spoke the following words to his daughters about his Big Brother 19 experience.

“So my girls, tomorrow night I’m on the block for the first time, me and Jason here, my pal. So don’t be mad. If I was on the block with anybody, I prefer to be on the block with Jason of Humeston, Iowa. So, don’t be all upset girls. I had a great summer… I had a great time. I mean it. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to win no HOHs or POVs, but that’s fine. That’s almost like… to get this far without winning any of them – that’s a task within itself. So, I mean, you can look at it in two different ways… you know, but that’s what happens. I had a good time, a real good time.”

Kevin then seemed to turn his attention to Jason and say, “I hope everything’s good back home. Jeepers creepers, I can’t sleep because of that.”

Jason asked, “What could possibly be going wrong back home, Kev? What’s going on inside that head? What do you think’s happening back there?”

Kevin responded by saying hundreds of thousands of things could be going on, but he just doesn’t know and can’t name them all.

The newest #BB19 Showmance = #BBKevin and granola, aka #Kranola. A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Jason quipped that the only thing he’s concerned about is when he gets home his family will say to him, “…We didn’t even miss you.” He laughed and added, “That’s the worst.” Jason joked his loved ones may tell him, “It turns out we can do everything without you.”

It is still not set in stone who will be sent packing this week until it actually takes place on the BB19 live show Thursday night, at which time the unsuspecting houseguests will also face a stressful double eviction.

The HGs compete for the POV in a comp hosted by @MeMyselfAndICBS's @bibbymoynihan at 8/7c on CBS & CBS All Access: https://t.co/3Im6ppbwM8 pic.twitter.com/PXdEH7yNSm — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 6, 2017

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]