43-Year-Old News Anchor Tragically Dies in Plane Crash While Taking Flying Lesson – Coworker Announces Death on Air

TV anchor Debora Estrella died in a tragic plane crash while she was on a flying lesson. The 43-year-old news anchor had posted about the lesson shortly before the plane crashed. The incident occurred in the city of Garcia in the northeastern state of Nuevo Leo.

The sad news of her death in a plane crash was delivered live by her coworker, Maria Julia Lafuente. The two-seater Cessna plummeted to the ground. Another victim of the crash was pilot and Mexican TV star Bryan Ballesteros.

Debora’s colleague Maria started the live broadcast with, “How can I say, good morning, happy Sunday, when our hearts and souls are broken.” She added, “Here are things that cannot be explained. And if you try to find an explanation, it will only cause you distress and deep sadness, because there is no single reason why Debora Estrella is no longer here with us.”

She further added how the studio will feel empty without Debora’s smile and her passion for her job. She said, “Only God knows the reason for things.” She remembered the TV anchor as being full of life, never holding anything back and always giving her all to the job.

She concluded the emotional tribute for Maria by taking a lesson from her life. “If there is one thing we can all learn from her, it is to live life to the fullest, do what you love most and not waste a single moment, because today more than ever it is clear that every minute counts.”

The city’s mayor, Manuel Guerra Cavazos, also shared news of the crash on social media. He posted, “It has been confirmed that a light aircraft has crashed and two people have died, apparently a man and a woman, inside the runway and near the Pesqueria River at the Mitras Industrial Estate.”

He also visited the scene after the accident. The deceased news anchor’s ex-husband, Jose Luis Garcia, posted about the crash; however, he was unaware who was on the plane. He posted, “A plane has come down. Civil Protection in Nuevo Leon confirmed two people have died in the accident close to the Ciudad Mitras Industrial Estate in Garcia.”

Video of the crash filmed by locals near the river has gone viral online. Debora’s fans are also paying tribute to her online. One user commented on her Instagram post, “Always so funny!! Fly high, beautiful girl!! This news hurts me.”

Another one added, “Fly high, Deborah. Rest in peace.” A third commenter could not believe the news and asked Please tell me it wasn’t her.