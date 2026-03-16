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41-Year-Old Afghan Father Dies in ICE Custody Within 24 Hours of ICE Arrest

Published on: March 16, 2026 at 6:41 AM ET

The deceased, Mohammad Nazeer Paktyawal, reportedly did not have any underlying medical issues before his arrest.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Afghan father dead in ICE custody
Mohammad Nazeer Paktyawal died less than 24 hours after being arrested by ICE. Image for representative purpose. (Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons/ usicegov)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Mohammad Nazeer Paktyawal, a 41-year-old Afghan father and North Texas resident, on Friday, March 13. He died in custody less than 24 hours later on Saturday, March 14. 

He initially complained of shortness of breath, following which he was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

According to the medical staff, Paktyawal’s tongue was swollen while having breakfast, accompanied by other symptoms. The staff at the Parkland Hospital tried to save his life, but he was declared dead at 9:10 a.m. on March 14.

Despite serving with United States military forces in Afghanistan, ICE arrested Paktyawal due to an expired legal status. Moreover, Paktyawal also reportedly had a criminal history after he moved to the United States in 2021.

An immigration officer paroled him into the United States under the previous administration, and his status expired on August 20, 2025. In September 2025, he was arrested over Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud and later for theft in November.

Paktyawal’s brother, Naseer, called the former a hero for his family, his country, and its country. The father of six had a pending immigration case and was on his way to drop his kids off at school.

Naseer said, “He was arrested in front of these kids while taking them to school at 7 a.m. Some people surrounded him, put him in a car, and drove him away while they (the kids) were screaming, asking for help.” In less than 24 hours, Naseer received the call about his brother’s death.

Nonprofit AfghanEvac’s president Shawn VanDiver said in a statement, “It is not normal for a healthy 41-year-old man to die within a day of being taken into government custody. Mr. Paktyawal survived our war in Afghanistan and trusted the United States enough to rebuild his life here.”

The statement also shared the family’s message, “Right now our family is trying to comfort six children who have lost their father. We are heartbroken and trying to process this loss.”

VanDiver, a United States Navy veteran, has called for an investigation into Paktyawal’s death as the cause and circumstances remain unknown. Paktyawal reportedly did not have any underlying medical issues before his arrest.

Amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, there have been complaints of unjust treatment of detainees in ICE facilities and reports of deaths in custody.

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