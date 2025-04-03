40 People Including Minors Arrested During ICE Raid in Texas, Protestors Block the Road!

Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has been receiving mixed responses from people all over the world. In particular, the deportation of Venezuelan nationals is facing legal challenges from multiple organizations. Amid a chaotic situation, a recent raid took place early morning on April 1 outside a rural residence near Austin, Texas, where suspected Tren de Aragua members were arrested.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that drugs were also seized as part of the operation conducted by the FBI, ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), DHS, and local sheriff’s deputies.

According to NewsNation, Homeland Security officials stated that the FBI developed intelligence about a possible gathering of people who are suspected to be affiliated with Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan prison gang. Local and federal enforcement then came up with a sufficient cause to obtain a search warrant for a residence in Hays County, where the suspected gathering took place. The operation was then executed by DPS’ Special Response Team.

As reported, at least 40 people were arrested at or around the residence during the raid, most of whom are suspected to be the Tren De Aragua members, according to DHS sources. Videos from the site showed that those arrested were transported away from the site in an ICE van and bus.

The video further unveiled 15 protestors at the site, attempting to stop the federal vehicles by forming a human shield. According to NewsNation, Austin police revealed that officers stepped in to manage the situation. They handled the protestors who were trying to block the road.

BREAKING: Texas DPS nabbed 40 suspected Tren de Aragua gang members near Austin with FBI, Sheriff, and ICE help. Drugs seized. Protesters blocked feds; Austin PD stepped in. pic.twitter.com/n825fotgsM — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 2, 2025

Meanwhile, the protestors claimed that among the people taken into custody from the raid, there were some children. On Wednesday, the FBI also issued a statement confirming that minors were among those arrested. They emphasized that the possible criminal charges will be evaluated by state and federal prosecutors based on the evidence that was collected from the raid site as well as subsequent investigation.

The raid has created quite a stir amid many lawsuits against the Donald Trump administration. The President has been actively deporting Venezuelan nationals suspected of being associated with Tren De Agua to El Salvador’s notorious prison. Trump’s Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem recently visited the crowded cells as the suspected gang members simply gazed from their metal bunkers.

I toured the CECOT, El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center. President Trump and I have a clear message to criminal illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW. If you do not leave, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and you could end up in this El Salvadorian prison. pic.twitter.com/OItDqNsFxM — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 26, 2025

Organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union have been attempting to stop this deportation under the Alien Enemies Act of 1978. On the other hand, The U.S. Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to intervene and take necessary measures to allow this process of deporting suspected Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador.

The Justice Department argues that President Trump has the authority to deport them under the Alien Enemies Act following his ruling that Tren de Aragua and others like MS-13 have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations.