4 Key Reasons Why Some Fans Can’t Stand Travis Kelce

Whether you’re a football fan or a pop music enthusiast, you must have heard of Travis Kelce by now. The footballer rose to fame in 2015 on his selection into the NFL Pro Bowl. Kelce plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. He has been a fan-favorite for over a decade now, set to play his 12th season this year. This may be his last season with the Chiefs.

Kelce is always in the news in the pop world, not just in sports, as he is dating Taylor Swift. All the Swifties go gaga when they see the two on dates or during football games. With so much fame also comes public scrutiny.

There are several people who cannot stand Travis Kelce due to various reasons.

Kelcey’s Field Meltdown

Kelce has impressed his football fans on the field. However, an incident where he got hot-headed with his coach, Andy Reid, brought him in a bad light. The viewers bashed Kelce online, saying he was disrespectful and setting a bad example.

Another domino effect of this incident was Swifties going mad and suggesting their girl deserved a better man. Even when he said he was regretful of the situation on his podcast “New Heights, Kelce definitely got new haters that day.”

Misogynistic Tweets

Just like everyone, Travis also has a past, which was discovered on a Reddit thread. He tweeted misogynistic, fat-shaming, and sexist tweets. That did not sit well with his fans and the media. However, the footballer brushed it off, saying he wanted to delete his old tweets and that he’s no longer that person. The damage is already done, and the post gained a lot of traction.

All of Travis Kelce’s old tweets feel like the edible just hit https://t.co/ua9TH7syOO — Betches (@betchesluvthis) November 15, 2023



Conservatives Ad Drama

Kelce and a trans influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, were part of an LGBTQ+-friendly Bud Light ad campaign. This ruffled the feathers of several anti-LGBTQ+ conservatives. The ad was made to show him as a woke personality. But, it led to conservatives rallying against him and boycotting the ad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 106.5 The WOLF (@wolfkansascity)

Anti-Vaxxers Coming for Kelce

Another endorsement that backfired on Kelce! He was a part of a Pfizer ad for the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot. The backlash was unbelievable, as anti-vaxxers had a field day. Many tweets were about how he may die because of side effects. UFC fighter Colby Covington came after Kelce, saying that he’s promoting misinformation and is only doing it for money.

With so much going on Kelce has learned how to deal with so much negativity and hate online. He ignores the backlash, learns from his mistakes, and avoids doing anything to upset the fans. He may have to try harder to pick his battles and lay low when angry to not come under such radar again.