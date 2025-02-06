4 Celebs Who Vowed to Leave the US if Trump Won—But Didn’t!

On January 20, 2025, the United States of America saw Donald Trump being sworn in as the 47th president for a second term. He had previously served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021. Trump’s historic victory over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the November 2024 elections marked one of the most significant political comebacks in contemporary US history. The inauguration ceremony, attended by several prominent world leaders, was held inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Aside from former President Grover Cleveland, who served as both the 22nd and 24th president, Trump is only the second individual in over 230 years of American governance to regain the presidency after losing re-election. While several citizens and celebrities rejoiced upon Trump’s win. Several others also frowned in unhappiness.

Some of these celebrities were serious enough to claim that they would reportedly leave the country if Donald Trump won. Today, most of the stars should have packed their bags and decided to backtrack on what they said. Although the statement now seems absurd. On a lighter note, take a look at the names of a few “Trump Opposers” below.

Cher

As per The List, back in October 2023, pop superstar Cher told The Guardian she did not want the billionaire to rise to power again. “I almost got an ulcer the last time,” she told the outlet. “If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country].” The singer has long been vocal on social media about her political views, opposing Donald Trump during his presidency and appearing at multiple campaign rallies in support of Joe Biden. Moreover, she often expresses her political views on X ( formerly Twitter) During the elections, as per The Independent, Cher claimed that the Republican Party is using new voting laws in Georgia to push through “white supremacy.”.

She strongly posted, “‘VOTER SUPPRESSION’,” Cher tweeted. “2 Words That Define Immoral Republican Pols. They Bring Jim Crow Back, Wrap Themselves In The [flag emoji] & Have Gone 2 ‘Whites Only’ 2 [stop sign emoji] BLK, ETHNIC,& POOR DEMS FROM VOTING,& WINNING.” She continued: “IF THERE R NO DEMS 2 PROTECT, Gop WILL ACHIEVE THE DREAM THEY’VE [prayer hands emoji] 4. ‘WHITE SUPREMACY’.”

Reports suggest that Cher reportedly did not leave the country as her boyfriend Alexander Edwards has a young son named Slash whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, and Cher doesn’t want to pull Edwards out of the country and away from him. Moreover, she gave the interview mentioned above when she was single.

Laverne Cox

The famous TV star and LGBTQ activist told the outlet Variety after Donald Trump’s win in an interview that she was concerned about the safety and security of the LGBTQ community in the country. “We’re doing research on different cities in Europe and in the Caribbean,” she told the outlet.

Cox also believed that a second Trump term would resemble the Weimar Republic, the era in Germany following World War I and preceding the Nazi rise to power in World War II. She noted that Berlin had a flourishing queer community before Nazism emerged, stating, “They attacked Jewish people, immigrants, and queer and trans individuals.”

Given the president’s actions toward transgender people in his initial weeks in office, it’s understandable why she feared it. Her fears probably came true as Donald Trump announced upon his return to the White House that the U.S. will now only recognize two genders, male and female. While several people took to X and sighed, saying that some normalcy had returned, others strongly condemned the future of the country.

Sharon Stone

A few months before the 2024 elections, actress Sharon Stone told the Daily Mail that if Donald Trump were to win again, she’d probably move to Europe. “I am certainly considering a house in Italy. I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time.” She also spoke about her dislike of Trump and added, “This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression.” However, the actress still lives in America! We wonder when she will move and fulfill her European dream of living in Italy.

Barbra Streisand

In November 2023, a year before the election, veteran singer Barbra Streisand announced on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she would leave the U.S. if Donald Trump won a second term. “I will move. I can’t live in this country if he became president,” she stated. When asked where she would go, The Way We Were singer mentioned Europe, saying, “Probably to England. I like England.”

While her words showcased her dislike for Trump, she has also written articles about why Trump should not be elected Commander in Chief, first for HuffPost in 2016 and then for the outletVariety in 2020. While her article strongly does not support Trump’s rule. She also mentions, “Trump can never live up to Obama’s legacy, so he’s trying to erase it.” In addition, she has also publicly made jabs at Donald Trump’s ideologies and administration.