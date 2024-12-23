31st Annual SAG Awards To Bring Back Old Host Kristen Bell

The 31st edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards is all set to live stream on Netflix on February 23, 2025. This will mark the second time that the ceremony will air on the biggest OTT platform. If that wasn’t enough, it is also the second time Kristen Bell will take her role as the host. She has previously hosted the SAG Awards in 2018.

Kristen Bell said to Netflix in December 2024, “Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year.” The 44-year-old actress further added, “I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best … celebrating ourselves.”

It was the SAG Awards 2024 that honored films and shows like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Bear, Succession, and Beef. Actors like Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Pedro Pascal, and Elizabeth Debicki took some of the biggest acting awards of the night. Barbra Streisand was awarded the prestigious 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.

SAG Awards 2024 Recap: All the Must-See Moments (Video credit: Entertainment Tonight)

SAG has one of the most honorable titles awarded to the best films, TV shows and actors. This year the function will be streaming live from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Netflix. The most-awaited voting lines for SAG-AFTRA members will open on January 15, Wednesday and close on January 21, Tuesday. The nominations, however, for the SAG Awards 2025 will be announced on January 8, 2025, Wednesday.

SAG Awards 2025 Preview: Breaking Down the Top Film and TV Contenders https://t.co/eGhV8GcPAF — Variety (@Variety) November 20, 2024

What distinguishes the SAG Awards from other awards shows, such as the Golden Globes and the Oscars, is the voting pattern. Other award shows are based on votes from entertainment journalists and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. On the other hand, the SAG Awards nominations are based on votes from actors who are part of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

In addition to that, the Screen Guild Awards also recognize the ensemble casts of movies and TV shows along with individual acting awards. What’s making this year’s award ceremony the talk of the town is the return of Kristen Bell as the host. She was the first-ever host in 2018, followed by Megan Mullally in 2019. For the next five years, the award function switched to a no-host format.

“Kristen Bell’s wit, warmth, and charm makes her the perfect fit for our show –– a night celebrating actors and the outstanding performances of the year,“ SAG Awards executive producer Jon Brockett said of Bell’s hosting gig in a December 2024 Netflix statement. “Plus — who better to keep us entertained and on our toes than Kristen?”

Spotted: Kristen Bell returns as host of the SAG Awards! The Nobody Wants This star will emcee the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, airing live on NeYouTubetflix Feb. 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/i6BdnOBaNG — Netflix (@netflix) December 16, 2024

The SAG Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 is one of the most honorable awards of the night. This year, activist and actress Jane Fonda will be honored with the esteemed award, as announced by SAG-AFTRA in October 2024.