3 Toddlers Begged Neighbors for Food and Water – Then Told Cops Their Parents Were Lying Dead Inside

Cops discovered a couple’s bodies in Houston after a murder-suicide case. They were led to the bodies by their three young kids aged 1, 2 & 3. The couple died in the Meadowglen Lane home after a shooting incident.

The young children were safe at the crime scene and tended to by the neighbors. The police went to check on the kids on Monday and discovered the parents’ bodies. The kids were sitting outside in the parking area.

Upon asking, the kids told their parents that they were inside. The children were thirsty and hungry, and the oldest one witnessed her parents’ bodies. The parents were in their 20s, and it’s believed the man hit the mother first and then himself. The incident occurred roughly twenty-four hours before, as told by a KHOU11 witness.

Police were called to the scene around 5 pm. The officers who were at the crime scene spoke to the children who pointed out that the parents were inside the home. The neighbor, McMillan, stated that she feels bad for the oldest one, as she’ll have to live with vivid memories of the incident.

She stated that the mother of the kids tried to leave the man before, as she came to ask for help and use her phone. She had told her that their relationship wasn’t “worth it” but she refused to leave because of the kids. For now, the kids are sent to their grandmother’s place.

Westside officers are at a shooting scene 10900 Meadowglen. Adult male and female are deceased at the scene. This appears to be a murder suicide. Three young children were located with no injuries and are being cared for. 202 pic.twitter.com/WcEGG60aoZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 18, 2025

The name of the couple hasn’t been revealed. The police said that the kids were asking for food, and that led to the suspicion. It is believed that the kids were alone for over 24 hours.

The Houston Police Department posted about the incident on X, stating that no injuries were reported to the kids and that they are being cared for. Not much detail has been revealed about the case, as the cause of death is clearly a shooting as part of murder and suicide.

Neighbors told police the kids, ages 3, 2 and 1, had been sitting outside in the heat for hours. Police believe their parents may have been dead for 24 hours. https://t.co/UqTTan3eTn — WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) August 19, 2025

This leaves the three toddlers orphaned and may need further assistance. Netizens are reacting to the sad news and offering prayers to the children and their families.

One of them was glad that someone from the family was there to take care of the kids. They are calling it a tragedy for the kids and hoping that grandma will be able to take care of the kids.