3 Million Households Get Ready for Up to $1,130 Payment as TABOR Refunds Hit Bank Accounts Soon

Colorado passed the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) in 1992, and once again, residents will see the benefits of the bill.

Almost 3 million households in the state will receive refunds of up to $1,130 this year as the state is returning about $1.7 billion in surplus tax revenue. This is a reflection of the state’s strong economy and a promise to the citizens of the state’s fiscal management.

The TABOR amendment states that the state of Colorado is required to refund excess tax revenue collected if it crosses a certain cap. The amount of refund according to TABOR depends on the tax revenue collected every year and the state budget.

Whenever these refunds are released, they are welcomed as relief in a struggling economy. This amount could prove crucial to struggling families to stay afloat and are battling rising prices.

The amount of these refunds differs based on how the taxes were filed. If there were joint filers, the refund could be up to $1,130, whereas for individual filers, it may be up to $565, according to a report. This amount will also be based on the income bracket of the individuals.

This relief for the Coloradans is also causing a political battle. Citizens were not even done celebrating when there were questions about the future of TABOR. Citizens and the state legislatures have been locking horns over this amendment for years. While a few Democratic leaders in the state legislature feel the need to reform or even repeal some portions of the

TABOR limits, voters have consistently defended the referendums.

Lawmakers claimed that this amendment limits the state government’s ability to fund essential services like education and infrastructure, but citizens say that this is important for the protection of the interests of taxpayers.

The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) protects Colorado taxpayers from government getting too big! When the State collects too much money, they have to refund it to the people. Colorado owes taxpayers $1.7 billion in TABOR refunds The Colorado state government owes taxpayers… pic.twitter.com/hY7X8x6Fdp — FreeStateColorado (@FreeStateColor1) October 15, 2024

Several critics of this referendum claim that the surplus funds are essential for the state’s development and for responding to natural emergencies. However, taxpayers believe this is important to enforce transparency.

There are a few requirements that must be fulfilled by the residents to qualify for TABOR refunds in 2025.

Eligible individuals must:

Be at least 18 years old by the end of 2024

Have been a Colorado resident for the 2024 tax year

Possess a valid Social Security Number or ITIN.

File a 2024 Colorado state income tax return by the deadline.

These refunds are calculated and issued automatically based on the income tax paid. There is no separate application form to be filled, or process to follow. People must remain cautious of the scammers who may attempt to collect important personal or banking information.

Those who have not paid their taxes may miss out on the refunds.

As mentioned earlier, the TABOR is calculated automatically for everyone who is above 18 and has paid taxes. Those who have filed their taxes through e-filing will get the refunds faster through direct deposit than those who have filed their taxes through paper. Checks are expected to be mailed in batches next year through spring and summer.

Therefore, residents are encouraged to file early to avoid backlogs.