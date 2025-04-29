3.2 Million Americans Can Expect $6K Deposits from SSA—Here’s What You Need to Know!

Social Security beneficiaries can expect $6,000 deposits in their bank accounts. The substantial amount will reportedly be received by nearly 3.2 million American citizens. It will be a big relief for beneficiaries who have been skeptical about their payments amid Donald Trump‘s policies involving potential cuts to Social Security.

The $6,000 deposits will land in your bank accounts as a benefit from a rule passed by the Biden administration. Former President Joe Biden signed the Social Security Fairness Act on January 5 and it came into effect on February 25. The passing of this act ensured increased benefits as it secured retroactive payments for many public sector workers, primarily benefiting teachers and firefighters.

ICYMI: The Social Security Fairness Act is now law! This is a big win for millions of our teachers, firefighters, police officers, and postal workers who will finally get the full Social Security benefits they’ve earned. https://t.co/2C5Zb580bf — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) January 9, 2025

As per a report by Moneywise, nearly 1.1 million Americans received an average payment of $6,710 within few days after the act was enforced. However, it’s important to note that all Social Security beneficiaries won’t be receiving the increased benefits. Meanwhile, it’s crucial to stay informed whether you are eligible for the bigger check or not.

Who is eligible for bigger checks under new rule?

Under the new rule, several government employees can expect bigger checks. However, not everyone in the public sector is covered. SSA (Social Security Administration) clarified on its official website that “only people who receive a pension based on work not covered by Social Security may see benefit increases.”

SSA further revealed that about 72% of the state and local public employees are ineligible as their payments are not affected by the two statutes that were repealed — the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO). “Those individuals will not receive a benefit increase due to the new law,” SSA said.

To check your eligibility, you can reach out to SSA directly on its national 1-800 number.

By when can you expect to receive increased benefits under the new rule?

The Social Security Fairness Act came into effect starting February 25 and SSA started paying retroactive benefits and increasing monthly benefit payments to individuals whose benefits have been affected by the WEP and GPO.

The individuals who are due retroactive benefits will get one-time payment deposited into their bank accounts. The deadline mentioned by SSA was the end of March. So, you must go through your bank statements to check if you have received the amount. This payment includes the increase in their benefit amount from January 2024.

It’s important to note that Social Security payments are made one month behind. The beneficiaries can expect a check in April 2025 for their March 2025 benefit.

Scams you need to beware of!

SSA has warned about the potential scams about the repeal of WEP and GPO. It says, “SSA will never ask or require a person to pay either for assistance or to have their benefits started, increased, or paid retroactively.”

“Hang up and do not click or respond to anyone offering to increase or expedite benefits,” the SSA suggests to beneficiaries. It is advisable to consult with accountants or financial advisers for personalized guidance.

In case you are ineligible for these payments or haven’t retired yet, you should share this information with concerned individuals and keep yourself updated for future financial planning and security.