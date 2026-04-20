25th Amendment Claim Gains Momentum After Donald Trump-Iran Report

A report by the Wall Street Journal alleged that President Donald Trump was excluded from a crucial meeting after advisers became concerned about what they described as “erratic behavior.”

The newspaper reported that White House officials said Trump was not present at a meeting discussing the rescue of two American airmen reported missing in Iran. Instead, aides provided the president with periodic updates on the operation.

WOW: A stunning new report in the WSJ reveals that military advisers intentionally excluded Donald Trump from the command room during the recent high-stakes operation to extract a downed U.S. airman in Iran, because they feared his erratic behavior could jeopardize the mission.… pic.twitter.com/Z6ZXdtB4rK — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 19, 2026

According to the report, Trump expressed concern that a failed rescue mission might affect his presidency. The report also stated that Trump said, “If you look at what happened with Jimmy Carter…with the helicopters and the hostages, it cost them the election,” adding, “What a mess.”

According to The Daily Beast, in response, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) mentioned the 25th Amendment in his social media post.

He wrote, “The commander-in-chief was excluded from commanding a military operation because he was acting so crazy. Think about that.”

Goldman further wrote, “Trump is not well. We need the 25th amendment before something really bad happens on US soil.”

The 25th Amendment has been mentioned quite a few times recently by Trump’s critics. After Trump posted some charged threats to Iran, many reacted negatively on social media.

As reported by The Guardian, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called Trump’s warning unhinged.

He wrote, “If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment. This is completely, utterly unhinged. He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more.”

The 25th Amendment is essentially used to declare a sitting president unfit for the office. Under Section 4 of the amendment, the vice president may assume the powers of the presidency if supported by a majority of the Cabinet.

Recently, a group of House Democrats, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, introduced legislation to remove Trump, using the 25th Amendment.

They proposed creating a Commission on Presidential Capacity to assess whether the president can carry out his duties. Raskin argued this was necessary because of Trump’s behavior, the Daily Beast reported.

In a statement, Raskin said, “Public trust in Donald Trump’s ability to meet the duties of his office has dropped to unprecedented lows as he threatens to destroy entire civilizations, unleashes chaos in the Middle East while violating Congressional war powers, aggressively insults the Pope of the Catholic Church, and sends out artistic renderings online likening himself to Jesus Christ.”

Reporter: Some say your mental health should be examined. Trump: I haven’t heard that. pic.twitter.com/hsz6chN6vr — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) April 6, 2026

There has also been much speculation over Trump’s mental health. Ty Cobb, an attorney who previously served as a White House special counsel, told MS Now that Trump “is somebody who is just lost,” as reported by The Independent.

Cobb claimed, “His vocabulary has shrunk, he’s resorted to profanity and threats, totally impulsive– suggestive of the absence of any frontal lobe controls.”

He even added, “He doesn’t understand this at all, any more than Joe Biden had difficulty getting off stage and finding the exit.”