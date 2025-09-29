25-Year-Old Woman Goes to Apartments of Men She Meets at Bars, Drugs Them, and Robs Them Blind

Florida-based woman Angelina Chanel Etsy committed what comes across as one of the most carefully planned robberies after she stole men’s luxury watches and other such collectible items right from their apartments. The 25-year-old now stands accused of one count each for burglary in an occupied dwelling and committing a grand theft valued between $20,000-$100,000, as mentioned in a report by the Miami Police Department.

Known to be a repeated offender over such frequent cases in the past, Angelina carried out the heist on August 9, inside an apartment in Brickwell Bay Drive, the police report further listed. The man, who was the resident, claimed that he woke up later from a heavy sleep, only to find out that his Rolex watch, worth $20,000, had been stolen, along with another $4000 cash being purloined. Additionally, his friend’s $1000 replica Rolex was also stolen. These were later mentioned in the arrest report obtained by the Miami-based Fox and ABC affiliate channel WSVN.

Recalling how they met the woman, the man mentioned the investigators meeting Etsy and another woman at the Blackbird Ordinary bar, which is only a short walk away from his apartment. They had then left during the early morning hours. Based on CCTV footage received by the law enforcement, it captured the culprit along with her female friend, identified as her accomplice. The man had identified them from the pictures developed from the footage. According to the reports, the man’s friend also suffered the loss of $500 through an unauthorized cash app transaction. Both the victims revealed to have had a very foggy memory of what and how the evening unfolded, particularly because they were drugged.

According to police reports, Angelina Chanel Etsy is previously infamous for carrying out bad theft dates, and detectives have already chalked her out multiple times beforehand for having committed such deeds in the past as well. Three separate incidents connected to her already date back as far as March this year, which happened near the Miami metro area. All three of them had the same storyline when it came to how the theft was carried out.

Etsy’s modus operandi in all of these cases has primarily been to drug her victims who invite her to their homes. She supplied them with drinks laced with drugs, and these men would easily pass out in a heavy sleep. Once they would wake up after a long time, they would find the women gone missing, and so were some of their precious items that came with a hefty price tag.

Items stolen by her in the past include expensive Rolex watches, sunglasses, cash, and more. However, in one of these cases in the past, Etsy made a major goof-up by leaving behind her purse, which finally led to her identification by the police agencies. She is currently being detained in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, having a $5000 bond on her name. She is scheduled to appear in court next on October 24.