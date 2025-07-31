23 Injured as Amusement Ride Collapses Mid-Air—Shocking Tragedy Caught on Camera as Riders Scream in Fear

A horrifying accident at the Green Mountain Park in Taif, Saudi Arabia, has left 23 people injured after a popular amusement ride suddenly collapsed during operation. The incident took place on Thursday in the bustling Al Hada area, drawing immediate attention from shocked onlookers and emergency officials alike.

The ride, named ‘360 Degrees’, was filled with several young men and women when its central pole snapped mid-air. Eyewitnesses described a terrifying scene: “There was a crackling noise, and then suddenly, the ride’s arm split in half—riders screamed and prayed as it came crashing down,” one bystander shared, according to footage and testimonies circulating widely on social media.

The aftermath unfolded with urgency as the ride’s central pole was seen recoiling violently, reportedly striking some people standing nearby, while others were injured from the impact as the ride hit the ground with its occupants still strapped in.

Emergency services from the Saudi Red Crescent and local civil defence rushed to the scene, where they faced the daunting task of evacuating the injured and ferrying them to nearby hospitals. Medical facilities across the area reportedly declared a Code Yellow to cope with the sudden influx of casualties, and three of those hurt remain in critical condition under intensive care.

One eyewitness, Abdul-Ilah Al-Shamrani, told local media: “It seemed unstable and gave off odd sounds just moments before the disaster.” The park and its staff struggled to process the chaos, as shell-shocked visitors posted prayers for those affected.

Videos of the incident have been shared thousands of times, with one clip showing a person thrown meters away from the ride’s main arm, a detail that has stunned many online.

The viral video capturing the incident has generated widespread social media reaction as one user commented, “Accidents like this aren’t isolated. In India, the US, and now Saudi Arabia. Rides are failing. People are getting hurt. Should the world consider a unified ride safety regulation?”

Another user posted, “This incident is not the first in this park. It has happened before. The death train went off its track. And there were five young girls. Three of them were my daughters, and God protected them.”

A third user chimed in, saying, “The way of the fall, thank God, was not more dangerous, And may God heal the injured. And perhaps a harm turned beneficial, for the tourism situation in Taif, which time has forgotten and neglected.”

Saudi authorities reacted quickly by ordering the immediate closure of Green Mountain Park pending an investigation by multiple agencies, including the General Entertainment Authority and municipal officials, to determine both the technical cause of the collapse and whether the park complied with the nation’s demanding safety regulations.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence has also indicated that a specialized committee would rigorously inspect the ride and the park’s records and it now remains to be seen what new information further comes to light regarding this unfortunate incident.