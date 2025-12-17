22-Year-Old Basketball Star Tragically Dies After Being Hit by High-Speed Train – “Life Is Sometimes So Unfair”

A 22-year-old basketball player was pronounced dead after being hit by a high-speed train in Spain. Nicolas Ramirez Perez was crossing the tracks and on his way to practice when the tragedy unfolded at ​​Casetas station. Perez was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Born in Pamplona, the capital of Navarre province in northern Spain, Perez played for the Zaragoza-based club CB Octavus de Utebo.

He had just stepped off a train at Casetas, a station about 10 miles from Zaragoza, when another train carrying 100 people struck him just as he crossed the railway tracks.

Muere un joven navarro de 22 años atropellado por un tren en Zaragoza https://t.co/1TXDZgdaJX — Diario de Navarra (@DiariodeNavarra) December 16, 2025

A report by The U.S. Sun reveals that the train was not scheduled to stop at that particular station. Authorities are now investigating the incident, while local leaders are raising concern about safety conditions at the station.

In the wake of the incident, a mayor highlighted the need for strengthening safety provisions, alleging that the official crossing was “poorly illuminated.”

CB Octavus de Utebo shared the heartbreaking news of Perez’s death following the accident. The Zaragoza-based club also announced that they had decided to suspend all league matches scheduled for the weekend.

“In the light of the great loss suffered and as a sign of mourning for the tragic event that occurred yesterday, all league matches scheduled for this weekend have been suspended,” the official statement read.

The statement also revealed that most training sessions scheduled for the day off were canceled. The club extended its condolences to the player’s friends and family, who are undoubtedly struggling to cope with the loss.

A spokesperson for the club also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the 22-year-old. “Life is sometimes so unfair that it is impossible to understand why things happen,” the post read

The staffer shared that the team was “shocked, saddened, and angry” over the incident, noting that Perez would always be remembered. “You will always be part of this club,” the post said.

Nicolás Ramírez, el joven arrollado por un tren en Zaragoza, era base del Octavus y jugó en los niveles inferiores de la selección navarra de baloncesto. https://t.co/edKU1Jz6j2 — Diario de Navarra (@DiariodeNavarra) December 16, 2025



The Aragon Basketball Federation also issued a statement expressing condolences to the athlete’s family. “He had spent five years playing for his club. A big hug to everyone. Rest in peace,” it read.

Enrique Peiro, who serves as the club’s secretary, confirmed that Nicolas Ramirez Perez was on his way to training when the tragedy struck.