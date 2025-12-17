20-Year-Old Mom Left Children in Hot Car While Getting Brazilian Implants — Came Back to Find 1-Year-Old Dead

A young California mom left her two kids in a hot car while getting a cosmetic procedure. Although it was initially reported that she was getting lip fillers, but instead, she was actually getting a liquid Brazilian B—-lift (BBL) procedure.

On June 29, Maya Hernandez left her one and two-year-old sons in a hot car to visit the med spa in Bakersfield, California. The 20-year-old mother is now facing a trial since her one-year-old Amillio died because the car got too hot in the parking lot.

Hernandez appeared in court on Dec. 11, where a worker at the med spa revealed she was not getting a lip filler, which might have taken 15-20 minutes. But she got a liquid Brazilian b— lift (BBL, which took a long time to be done.

On the other hand, Hernandez defended herself, saying she did not know the procedure would take two hours. She had assumed she would be back in twenty minutes. The spa employee also testified that she suggested the young mom stay in her car till they were ready for her since the spa was crowded that day.

#BREAKING: “She chose her looks!” In the State’s Closing Arguments, the prosecution says baby Amillio was “cooking from the inside out” while the defendant #MayaHernandez was getting filler injections. #CourtTV What do YOU think? ⚖️ WATCH LIVE – https://t.co/c3kYcseAYd pic.twitter.com/d4CdyODE7f — Court TV (@CourtTV) December 16, 2025

She also mentioned that Hernandez did not say her kids were in the car or that she was in a hurry. According to prosecutors, Hernandez saw her watch 45 times, so she knew it was taking longer while she was waiting.

Meanwhile, her boys were in a vehicle that had a temperature of 101 degrees Fahrenheit. In another development, according to Law&Crime, the mother was also informed via text message that she could bring her kids inside.

When she went back to the car, she discovered her son Amillio was unresponsive. In the court, the young mom was crying the whole time when she saw the photo of her kids. Her attorney has argued that she is just 20 years old and the child neglect was a mistake.

Others argue that she was aware of the risks of leaving a child in the hot car. She is yet to learn her fate on charges of manslaughter, child cruelty, and second-degree murder. The two-year-old is in state custody for now.