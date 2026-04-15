$2.6M in Loans Surface as Noem Husband’s Spending Exposed

Kristi Noem and her husband Bryon Noem have taken out over $2.6 million in loans over the past five years. The Daily Mail reports that altogether, the couple’s debt adds up to at least $3,350,000 in total. Even though they were under financial pressure, it seems that Bryon still spent tens of thousands of dollars on online relationships with content creators.

Kristi Noem’s financial disclosures filed in 2025 show the couple took on between $2.65 million and at least $3.35 million in debt since 2020, including loans for their property and businesses. The filings were required because Noem was the head of Homeland Security, and they apparently show significant borrowing even though both individuals had extremely high salaries. Noem had high-profile political roles such as being a governor, while Bryon also earned a large income from his business.

At the same time as they were bringing in plenty of money from their careers, Bryon Noem was also spending heavily. His reviewed messages and account activity show that he blasted cash on several online models, including monthly payments, private messaging, and custom video content.

Bryon Noem Sent Busty Porn Stars Thousands to Feed His Kink — As Fired ‘ICE Barbie’ Wife Kristi Racked Up Debt and Took Out Millions in Loans to Support Couple’s Lifestyle via @radar_online https://t.co/xBK3dRYQPa — KitsieAnn (@KitsieAnn) April 16, 2026

One model, Nicole Raccagno, shared that Bryon was a regular customer, and that she received roughly $30,000 over time from him. In fact, he also made recurring payments of around $1,500 per month to her. As if the consistent payments and subscriptions were not enough, Bryon had taken it a step further. He paid for cosmetic procedures, luxury items, and additional services tied to the “bimbofication” fetish. “He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags… He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride,’ she stated, also alleging that he said, “You’re the one I love.”

But Raccagno was not the only one as Bryon reportedly also treated at least two other women the same way. A second performer claimed Bryon paid thousands to her for her chatting services, including one month where he paid her more than $7,000.

The news of their financial status comes amid other career and personal revelations this year. Kristi was fired from her role as DHS chief this year, after testifying in a Congressional hearing about her supposed affair with Corey Lewandowski. At the time, she wouldn’t confirm or deny if she had been intimate with him. Now, it seems as if Bryon also had a few skeletons in his closet.

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski haven’t been photographed or seen much since just days after they were booted from the Department of Homeland Security. https://t.co/64qnUsnwP3 — The List (@TheListDaily) April 15, 2026

The couple’s financial disclosures show that they earned substantial amounts of money. Bryon Noem reportedly earned over $1.1 million through his insurance business and related businesses, while Kristi Noem earned a six-figure government salary and additional income from book deals. Yet the fact that they needed to borrow so much money despite their healthy earnings has raised questions about financial management and priorities.

Bryon Noem also reportedly sought help earlier this year when he entered a therapy program called “Pure Desire Ministries.” However, it seems that even after attending the program, the spending continued even afterward because he was still sending Raccagno money and promises five days after Kristi lost her job.

As a former governor and federal official, Kristi Noem’s disclosures are in the public eye, and people are dissecting her money situation because of the public scandal where Bryon’s spending was revealed. And while Kristi has been very quiet since the news broke, the longer-term political and personal consequences for her remain unclear.