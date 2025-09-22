19-Year-Old Accused of Running Over and Killing Younger Brother – Father Reveals Chilling Phone Conversation Before Incident

A teen in Arizona is charged with first-degree murder after he hit his younger brother with his car. According to the Yuma Police Department and Yuma Fire Department, they reached the location of the incident where the motor vehicle collision happened in the Starbucks parking lot.

The incident occurred at 7:57 in the evening on Sept. 13. The deceased younger brother was 17-year-old Javier Figueroa. The emergency responders found him unresponsive, and later he was pronounced dead at the medical center.

As per the investigation, three people were involved in the accident. The elder brother, Juan Figueroa, his younger brother, and a 36-year-old man whose name has not yet been released were involved in the accident.

Juan is booked for a first-degree murder charge and is in jail on a bond of $500,000. So far, no court dates have been announced, as the investigation is still ongoing into the road rage incident.

Teen Accused of Running Over and Killing His Younger Brother in Alleged ‘Road Rage Incident’ https://t.co/04LpDv2UMs — People (@people) September 22, 2025

The 36-year-old man involved in the accident was taken by the police for questioning and was then released. According to the man’s statement, the two brothers tried to attack him with a knife amidst an altercation.

Then he and Javier then got into a physical fight. However, Juan claimed he was trying to hit the man with his car to protect his younger brother, according to a report by KYMA. Unfortunately, he hit his brother accidentally, which led to his death.

The family of the two brothers is grieving, and the father, Joseph Figueroa, claimed that the other driver was chasing his kids. He said the boys had called him during the incident. He added, “I told them to hang up and call 911 because the police station was just down the street, but I guess they didn’t make it.”

In a shocking road rage incident in Yuma, Arizona, a 19-year-old named Juan Figueroa faces first-degree murder charges after allegedly hitting his younger brother, Javier, with his car, claiming he intended to protect him during a brawl. pic.twitter.com/983IUZHN5U — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) September 22, 2025

He also stated the two brothers were inseparable. He said, “I’m trying to bury one son and bail the other one. I need to know the truth, so I can help him.”

He believes there is more to the story. Currently, the family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for memorial and funeral expenses to help them during this devastating time.