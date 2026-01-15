18-Year-Old High School Footballer Dies Suddenly in His Sleep — Family Mourns ‘Heartbreaking’ Loss

A high school footballer from Pennsylvania tragically passed away in his sleep at the young age of 18. Damarius Nalik Galarza, a star athlete at Cedar Crest High School, breathed his last on the night of January 10, 2026.

The cause of his death has not been confirmed as of now, but the school has stated that the teen died of a ‘medical event.’ Galarza’s family could only reveal that he passed away ‘unexpectedly.’

Galarza was a footballer and a track athlete at his school. He had a long life ahead of him, having just acquired a driver’s licence three days before his demise.

The Cedar Crest Football team took to X to mourn the loss of the young athlete. “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness to report we lost a member of our @CCrestFootball football family,” they wrote.

“Damarius Galarza unexpectedly passed in his sleep Saturday night. He was a tremendous worker with a very positive mindset. The world is lesser without this young man,” the statement mentioned.

It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness to report we lost a member of our @CCrestFootball football family. Damarius Galarza unexpectedly passed in his sleep Saturday night. He was a tremendous worker with a very positive mindset. The world is lesser without this young man. pic.twitter.com/EyoUbjCJOH — Cedar Crest Football (@CCrestFootball) January 12, 2026

According to The Sun, the high school footballer was also getting ready to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology for a construction management course next fall. But all these dreams were shattered and left unfulfilled due to the tragedy.

Announcing the sad news, the Cornwall-Lebanon School District wrote in a statement, “Cornwall-Lebanon School District is saddened today by the news that one of our students in 12th grade. Damarius Nalik Galarza passed away Saturday night as a result of a medical event.”

The District also announced that counsellors will be stationed at the school to help Galarza’s friends, teachers, and fellow students cope with grief. Galarza was a bright student. Apart from playing soccer and running, he loved skateboarding, rollerblading, and fishing.

According to his family, the 6’4″ tall boy was a loving soul and a responsible fellow who started working at Wendy’s at the tender age of 15. The family has now started a GoFundMe campaign to cover his funeral expenses and give him the honorable farewell that he deserves.

Galarza’s mother, Michelle Franco, stated on the campaign page that her son had an infectious smile and would always cheer others up.

Further describing his personality, Franco wrote, “He had a special bond with his niece, who was born just a day before his birthday, and he loved playing the piano for her. He was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, always cheering on his favorite team.”

Please keep his family in your prayers as this is very difficult time for them. #BeMore #FalconPride — Cedar Crest Football (@CCrestFootball) January 12, 2026

The mother also opened up about the devastating impact of the young footballer’s sudden passing on his family. She wrote, “He passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at home at just 18 years old. The loss has left our family heartbroken, and we are trying to find our way through this unimaginable pain.”

Franco urged the community to donate any amount they can for Galarza’s funeral, penning, “We are asking for help to cover funeral costs and the expense of an urn, as he will be cremated. Any support from our community would mean so much to us during this difficult time.”

At the time of writing, the campaign has raised $8,071 out of a $10k target. 137 people have so far donated to the cause, helping the family through this difficult time. Damarius Nalik Galarza’s funeral is scheduled for January 16 in Jonestown.