Emergency Efforts Went in Vain as 18-Year-Old Dies After Exiting Ambulance on M5 in Heartbreaking Incident

Some headlines make you stop breathing for a second. And that’s what you might feel after knowing about the latest from North Somerset‘s M5 highway. An 18-year-old boy passed away on the M5 on Sunday night, but the way it happened is unbelievable.

Just before 11 pm on November 30, an ambulance stopped between junctions 21 and 20 on the M5, northbound between Weston-super-Mare and Clevedon. The northbound vehicle was now in the area between Weston-super-Mare and Clevedon. It turned out that the paramedics had stopped there to give the 18-year-old patient on board additional care. After this, the patient stepped out of the ambulance.

At this point, the teen was on the motorway. An on-duty police officer came across the situation and tried to bring the young man to safety as soon as he could. He was aware that a lot of drivers were speeding in the dark. But before the officer could even get him off the carriageway, the teen was struck by a car from the southbound side. Despite efforts from emergency personnel, the teen was pronounced dead on the motorway. This was probably the worst-case scenario.

His family was notified, and a specially trained liaison officer is now supporting them through their loss. Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall has also confirmed that the incident affected first responders, which includes the police officer who tried to save him, the ambulance crew who had been caring for him, and the emergency personnel who worked on the scene.

In order to give investigators time to work, the M5 was closed in both directions for almost ten hours overnight, which also stopped traffic. Drivers were waiting in long queues, but they had no idea that the scene that was just meters away would make national headlines.

As is protocol after an incident involving police interaction, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The investigation will determine the sequence of events inside the ambulance and how the teen exited the vehicle. Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed they will fully cooperate in the case as well.

The ambulance service also offered its condolences and, to keep up their end of the bargain, said the crew tried to protect the patient and shield motorists on the M5. The BBC also reported that they are concerned about the vehicle that struck the teen.

