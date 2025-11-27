17-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Ex Girlfriend In Long Island, Family Left Heartbroken Before Thanksgiving

Trigger Warning: Mentions details about violence leading to death.

In a shocking case of violence, a 17-year-old from Long Island shot his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. The teenager’s identity hasn’t been disclosed. Police say he shot himself in the face inside his Nesconset, New York, home on November 27, 2025.

Emily Finn, a resident of West Sayville, was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:10 a.m. The teen was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition. Police say he will be charged with second-degree murder and arraigned once he is medically able. Emily Finn was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:10 a.m.

According to PEOPLE, Finn graduated from Sayville High School in June 2025 and had gone to the teen shooter’s home to return his belongings after their breakup, Suffolk County Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer told Greater Long Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newsday • Long Island News (@newsday)

Parents called 911 (emergency number) after hearing the gunshots. The 17-year-old was admitted to the hospital for treatment and is now in a stable condition. Neighbors described the teen’s family as “typical” and involved in the community.

Many expressed shock that such a tragedy happened in their neighborhood, especially the day before Thanksgiving. Reportedly, the teenager had gone to return the girl’s belongings after their brutal breakup, and the duo got into a fight.

Thanksgiving will be celebrated on November 27, 2025. What should have been a joyful Thanksgiving will instead be a day of mourning for Emily’s family. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet determined a motive.

In a similar incident, a teen from Utah also remained on life support after her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend had decided to end their relationship. The boyfriend died on the scene as he succumbed to the wounds from the gunshot. The boyfriend has allegedly threatened her for a reason that remains undisclosed.

In Nesconset, New York, an 17-year-old allegedly shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. A 17-year-old male, who had not been identified, is accused of shooting 18-year-old Emily Finn in his home on November 26. Then, he allegedly turned the gun on himself and shot pic.twitter.com/nlYIAfdrVU — N’ Cuffs (@NCuffs1) November 27, 2025

Brutal stories of murder and abuse seem to have become a part of common news headlines, and while it’s sad in a way, thanks to news tabloids, they are at least brought to light. Many times, teenagers and young adults are naive in love, which can be fatal if things don’t align according to their needs.

Today’s generation is often stubborn, emotional, and digitally driven. The slightest bit of indifference, control, or negative emotions can lead to resentment, long-term suppressed anger, and other fatal consequences if they are not shared with an adult or close ones. In addition, mental health issues are also tied to jealousy, heartbreak, and breakups.