News

13-Year-Old Boy ‘Handcuffed and Tackled’ by ICE Agents While Forced to Watch Father’s Arrest

Published on: December 12, 2025 at 9:02 AM ET

ICE agents detained Minnesota teenager and handcuffed him while they arrested his father.

Vaishnavi Shetye
Written By Vaishnavi Shetye
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
ICE agents detained Minnesota teenager handcuffed by ICE officers while they arrested his father
ICE agents detained Minnesota teenager and handcuffed him (Image Source: @ICEgov via X.com)

A 13-year-old boy was detained and handcuffed by ICE agents in Minnesota. The teenager’s father was arrested while he was handcuffed and taken into custody by the officers. The wife of the man and mother of the boy has come forward to speak about how “unfair” the incident was.

Jose Gomez and his 13-year-old son left their family’s Minnesota apartment one morning, but only one of them returned. The father and son stepped out to move their car following a snowstorm, unaware of what was waiting for them.

The pair crossed paths with ICE officers during their outing, and things quickly escalated. Jose and his mother, Karina, spoke to WCCO to give an account of what happened. They were joined by a family friend named Marion Vazquez to help translate it into English.

“She [Karina] thinks it’s unfair that they treated her son in that manner,” the family friend began. She added how the teenager’s mother thought it was wrong for the ICE agents to put handcuffs on her son when he was not even a threat.

The teenager recalled how he and his father were sitting in their car when an unmarked SUV showed up. His father asked him to make a run when a second car arrived at the scene. When he did exactly that, he was tackled and restrained by the ICE officers.

They proceeded to put him in one of the SUVs. When the officers questioned him about the child’s legal status in the country, his father quickly made it clear that he was only 13.

The father-son pair are both undocumented immigrants in the country. Karina alleged that ICE did not have a warrant to arrest her husband. Her guess is that her husband was randomly profiled by agents patrolling the area.

During the sit-down interview, Karina shared how her husband first arrived in the States three years ago. She and their son followed suit only last year. The woman told the story of her husband’s arrest with tears in her eyes and their newborn daughter in her hands.

The mother of two shared how she and her family had escaped Mexico and the violent crimes there. Karina recalled that she was once robbed at gunpoint. “They were also just trying to get money off her,” Vasquez shared.

After his father was arrested by the ICE agents, Jose was dropped off at his aunt’s residence, which was right around the corner. When the car pulled into the driveway, the teenager allegedly suffered from an abnormal heartbeat.

The family claims that this was caused by the stress of what the 13-year-old had just witnessed. Documents show that he was then taken to the St. Francis Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The medical records show “victim of assault and battery, chest wall pain,” and abrasions on both his wrists under “diagnoses.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *