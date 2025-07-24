13-Year-Old Abused and Starved in Youth Health Shelter—Lawsuit Says Officials Helped Conceal the Truth

Trigger Warning: This article contains details about child abuse.

A Clayton County mother has filed a lawsuit alleging severe abuse and a cover-up at Rainbow House, a youth shelter in Jonesboro, Georgia, where her 13-year-old daughter, referred to as “A.C.,” was placed in 2022.

The case highlights systemic failures and deliberate negligence by shelter managers, local officials, and state agencies responsible for child welfare. After encountering law enforcement in April 2022, A.C. was removed from her school and taken into custody by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), then transferred to Rainbow House.

During her stay, she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Caleb Randolph, a shelter employee with a troubling history, whose hiring ran counter to policies meant to protect vulnerable children.

The lawsuit, filed on July 17, 2025, asserts that Rainbow House’s leadership, including the then-executive director Mia Kimber, concealed knowledge of the abuse instead of reporting it as legally mandated. Kendrick’s son, Randolph, the perpetrator, had previously been fired for policy violations but was rehired and given access to children.

Further allegations extend to Clayton County’s District Attorney, Tasha Mosley, who chaired Rainbow House’s board at the time. Mosley is accused of neglecting to act on multiple abuse reports and of failing to notify the authorities, which lawyers say constitutes civil conspiracy under the RICO Act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CrimeWatchAtlanta (@crimewatchatlanta)



Moreover, local officials, including the chair of the Board of Commissioners, Jeffrey Turner, allegedly ignored or discarded an anonymous complaint regarding abuse at the shelter.

The state agencies, DFCS and the Georgia Department of Human Services, also face criticism for inadequate oversight and failure to protect A.C. while she was in their custody. An alarming delay in suspending placements to Rainbow House after abuse reports surfaced points to systemic negligence.

Caleb Randolph was eventually arrested in March 2023 after a tip was received, leading to his conviction in May 2024 for statutory rape and sexual contact. He is currently serving a 30-year sentence.

The abuse scandal prompted Kimber’s dismissal and criminal indictment, while Mosley denies wrongdoing, maintaining she was not involved in daily operations and only became aware of the abuse during the police investigation.

Beyond individual accountability, the lawsuit highlights institutional breakdowns, particularly related to hiring and supervision practices at Rainbow House. Prior knowledge of Randolph’s dangerous behavior was ignored, representing gross negligence by both the shelter and county officials responsible for oversight and funding.

Clayton County continued funding despite being aware of regulatory breaches and safety concerns, revealing a troubling pattern of mismanagement. Rainbow House, which filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and ceased operations, is characterized in court documents as marred by years of failure to protect children in its care.

The mother’s legal team is seeking over $1 million in damages to compensate for the physical, emotional, and economic harm caused by the abuse and institutional neglect. They argue that the events at Rainbow House were not isolated incidents, but the result of systemic indifference and coordinated inaction by those entrusted with child welfare.

Emphasizing the likelihood of additional victims impacted by similar failures, the lawsuit calls for punishment and reform to prevent such abuse from recurring in the foster care and shelter systems. The case sheds light on the urgent need for stronger protections and accountability in Georgia’s child welfare institutions.