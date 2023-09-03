11-YO Blue Ivy Inspired by Parents Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Success; Works Hard To Follow Mom’s Footsteps

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is just 11 years old, is already showing extraordinary will to forge her own career. Inspired by her parents' extraordinary lives, Blue Ivy is zealously working to achieve her mother's accomplishments.

The couple's eldest daughter has been a regular fixture on her mother's Renaissance World Tour, frequently joining the Grammy winner on stage for energized dance performances. Blue Ivy made her tour debut in May, joining Beyoncé and the backing dancers in Paris to perform faultless choreography to My Power from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift.

Since then, the rising celebrity has stunned fans with surprise visits to numerous locations while her mother travels across the world. Beyoncé's Destiny's Child bandmate is overjoyed to watch the 11-year-old following in her mother's iconic footsteps. Kelly Rowland is head over heels in love with Blue Ivy Carter's stage presence and work ethic. "I'm very proud," Rowland exclusively told E! News. "She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do."

Rowland, who has kids Titan, 8, and Noah, 2, with husband Tim Witherspoon, is rooting for them...as well as other fellow moms, Michelle Williams, and Serena Williams. "I have a really great tribe from my sisters of Destiny's Child, of course, Ciara, La La [Anthony]," the 42-year-old noted. "It's very beautiful and wild that we're all having babies around the same time and growing up together as mothers. And my friends who are like family as well and who have older kids and are able to actually prep me. I'm like, 'Guys, what does 8 look like? Or what is 9?'"

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z, whom she married in 2008, have three children: Blue, born in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir, born in 2017, per Hello! Magazine. Blue was just nine years old when she and her mother won their first Grammy prize in 2021 for their song Brown Skin Girl, marking Blue the second-youngest person in history to do so.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has the most Grammys (32), while Jay-Z has 24, and they both have 88 nominations. Kelly said on the Today Show last year during an interview on 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna that her eldest son enjoys nothing more than grooving out with his aunt Beyoncé. When asked whether either of her boys likes to sing, Kelly revealed, "Titan actually has perfect pitch and I do scales with him. The girls [Beyoncé and Michelle Williams] do scales with him when they are over to the house."

