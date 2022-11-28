Aubrey Plaza Shows Off Long Legs In Mini Skirt

Aubrey's L.A. Times profile saw her discussing Hawaii-set series The White Lotus. The accompanying shoot showed Aubrey seated on a blush pink chair and resting her head in her hand as she hung out at a wooden desk.

Looking mean in a printed woolen miniskirt, the actress showed off her shapely long legs as she added in a chic dark blazer. Throwing out a slight secretary vibe with her red manicure, Aubrey also rocked sheer black stockings. She elongated her legs via a pair of heeled, buckled, black Mary Janes, with the look sending out both classy and sexy energy. Aubrey has made fall 2022 headlines for debuting blonde locks - they were definitely on show as she wore a long and slightly layered bob.