Aubrey Plaza is setting Instagram on fire as she flaunts her killer legs and goes thigh-skimming in a tiny miniskirt. The Parks and Recreation alum put her famous pins on show as she shouted out L.A. Times this weekend, also thrilling her 3.4 million followers in the process. Aubrey is currently enjoying fame as she stars on HBO series The White Lotus, joining the likes of Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney. Now, every media outlet wants to know more about her. Fans have left the share over 185,000 likes in three hours. The post even gained a like from model Kaia Gerber.
Aubrey Plaza Shows Off Long Legs In Mini Skirt
Stuns In Leggy Miniskirt
Aubrey's L.A. Times profile saw her discussing Hawaii-set series The White Lotus. The accompanying shoot showed Aubrey seated on a blush pink chair and resting her head in her hand as she hung out at a wooden desk.
Looking mean in a printed woolen miniskirt, the actress showed off her shapely long legs as she added in a chic dark blazer. Throwing out a slight secretary vibe with her red manicure, Aubrey also rocked sheer black stockings. She elongated her legs via a pair of heeled, buckled, black Mary Janes, with the look sending out both classy and sexy energy. Aubrey has made fall 2022 headlines for debuting blonde locks - they were definitely on show as she wore a long and slightly layered bob.
Shouting Out 'The White Lotus'
In a caption, Plaza wrote:
"Someday the blonde will all make sense… 😉 @latimes @emilythecriminal @thewhitelotus."
In her feature, the 38-year-old touched on Hollywood and her roles, overall. "I don’t want to do the same thing over and over again. And I think that when you’re in Hollywood, and you have played a character on television for years and years and years, people kind of want the same thing, or they assume that’s your thing or whatever," she said.
Breaking Out Of 'The Box'
Aubrey added: "A lot of actors go through that. It’s hard not to be pigeonholed. I’ve always felt a drive to break out of that box; I never want to feel complacent."
Aubrey began starring in The White Lotus earlier this year. She remains best known for comedy series Parks and Recreation, also starring Chris Pratt.
