Stassie Karanikolaou is stunning as she flaunts her killer bikini body while enjoying an outdoor shower in Mexico. The model, influencer, and BFF to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is now a celebrity in her own right, and she quickly made headlines after a recent Instagram share showed her in a tiny green bikini. Soaking up the sun south of the border, the 25-year-old topped up her tan as she sizzled in Cabo, and it was luxury all-around as she enjoyed a stay at the Nobu Hotel. Stassie showed off her famous curves in a large gallery of images, opening strong with a beach-set shower.
Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Body In Outdoor Shower
It's Always Bikini Season
Shunning plunging temperatures as she enjoyed the Mexico heat, Stassie posed on an isolated and sandy beach as she drew attention to her trim waistline, curvy hips, and enhanced assets.
Flying the flag for tiny bikinis, the stunner opted for a low-cut push-up bikini top with thin straps. Stassie paired her swimwear top with skimpy, very high-cut bottoms. She accessorized with beachy bracelets, a thin belly chain, and tinted shades. Showing off her tattoos and her golden tan, the bombshell soaked up shower spray to cool herself down, then striking various poses as she flaunted the perks of her location. Stassie also showed off her bikini's thong as she reminded fans of her peachy rear. "I stay on ur mind," she wrote in her caption.
Monday Swimwear
Stassie, who regularly fronts for clothing brands including Revolve and Lounge Underwear, recently modeled a swim look from hip brand Monday Swimwear. Her post quickly caught a like from swimwear designer and supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski.
Three days ago, Stassie posed from another beachy setting, this time reminding fans of her affiliation with the Kardashian family - she tagged mogul Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand. SKIMS has been enlisting the help of major stars in 2022 - also promoting the brand is actress Megan Fox.
Opening Up On Kylie Jenner
Stassie exploded onto the celebrity scene in 2019, when 25-year-old Kylie Jenner ditched BFF Jordyn Woods and got super close to Stassie.
"I've known this girl since I was literally 13. If you think that [because] we don't post a photo together for a month we're not friends, you’re insane," Stassie told Bustle.
'Stuck Together'
Of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, Stassie added: “We know too much about each other. We're stuck with each other forever." For more from Stassie, give her Instagram a follow.