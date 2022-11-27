Rita Ora is stunning in a slinky pink dress as she proves she's the "queen of hearts." The British pop star is fresh from an Instagram update that was both girly and sexy, one seeing her lounging around in a form-fitting and gorgeous pale pink dress. Posting amid headlines she's making for revealing that getting married was a childhood dream of hers, Rita sizzled as she delighted her army of followers, also gaining a like from American model Hannah Palmer. Rita thrilled her 16 million+ fans, and she mentioned a designer brand, too.
Rita Ora Looks Incredible In A Slinky Dress
'Queen Of Hearts'
In a gallery of images, Rita opened lying on her side and on a green couch with plump throw cushions. The 32-year-old was flaunting her iconic figure as she drew attention to her legs and curvy hips while modeling a thigh-skimming and figure-hugging pink dress with delicate ruffle details around the leg area.
Opting for a tiny length as she showcased her toned pins, Rita also went skintight up top with a bodice-like upper. She also sported a flower-like accessory on her right shoulder. Wearing her blonde locks down and slightly curled, the "Anywhere" hitmaker added in strappy and red heels from Sergio Rossi. In a swipe right, she sat up while once again flaunting her killer legs. "Queen of hearts," she wrote.
'Choose Your Character'
Rita has a knack when it comes to Instagram captions. Back on November 16, she sizzled while in a plunging white crop top and slinky matching maxi skirt. Shouting out the MTV EMAs, the singer wrote:
"Choose your character 👀✨So grateful to all the designers for letting me wear these stunning designs at the @MTVEMA’s on Sunday ❤️And what an honour to wear the exact golden dress Whitney Houston wore in 2004." Here, socialite Paris Hilton spotted the post and dropped a heart-eye emoji in her reply.
Always Dreamed Of Marriage
Rita has been opening up on marriage as she enjoys married life with husband Taika Waititi.
"Getting engaged has definitely been a conversation. I'm happy," she recently stated, per The Mirror. "Getting married is something I've dreamed of since I was a kid, and he definitely is a great human. He's awesome, I've reached a point where I'm very much contained and settled," she added.
Loves Being 'In Love'
Rita continued that she "loves being in love" and being in love" and how she is an "extremely passionate person." For more from Rita, check out her Instagram.