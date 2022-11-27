Victoria Beckham Is All Smiles In A Robe

Seemingly ignoring headlines she's making as her flagship London store had nobody waiting in line over Black Friday, Victoria put on a confident display as she smiled while getting glammed up.

Photographed in black-and-white to begin with, the wife to soccer star David Beckham opened with a makeup artist adding the finishing touches - Victoria sat on a pristine bed while in a dark-piped robe with rich fabrics and a VB on a breast pocket. Showing off her high cheekbones as she rocked highlighter on them, Victoria also sported her long locks down and a little waved. Included in the gallery were Victoria Beckham Beauty products, although Victoria did return for a color shot as she smiled from white bedsheets and in her robe.