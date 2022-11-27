Victoria Beckham is looking gorgeous as she flashes a big smile while keeping cozy in a robe and promoting her beauty line. The former Spice Girl and fashion mogul is fresh from a new share for her 30.3 million Instagram followers, and it was #promo as she ensured that fans shop her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand. VBB launched in 2019. In 2022, the brand is proving a holiday shopping favorite. Victoria rocked a bathrobe bearing her VB initials, and fans have left over 30,000 likes in eight hours.
Victoria Beckham Is All Smiles In A Robe
All Smiles In Cozy Robe
Seemingly ignoring headlines she's making as her flagship London store had nobody waiting in line over Black Friday, Victoria put on a confident display as she smiled while getting glammed up.
Photographed in black-and-white to begin with, the wife to soccer star David Beckham opened with a makeup artist adding the finishing touches - Victoria sat on a pristine bed while in a dark-piped robe with rich fabrics and a VB on a breast pocket. Showing off her high cheekbones as she rocked highlighter on them, Victoria also sported her long locks down and a little waved. Included in the gallery were Victoria Beckham Beauty products, although Victoria did return for a color shot as she smiled from white bedsheets and in her robe.
Encouraging Fans To Shop
In a caption, the '90s pop star wrote: "Behind-the-scenes shooting with @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty… I don’t go anywhere without my On-The-Go-Glow Set!! xx VBShop the new #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty gift sets at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com.#CleanBeauty."
Victoria Beckham Beauty, which boasts over 600,000 Instagram followers, also reshared the bed shot. Its bio currently reads: "A Very Victoria Holiday" as the festive season approaches.
Opening Up On Her Brand
In 2021, Beckham was profiled by Elle. The mom of four spoke of her popular mascaras, stating:
"I was tired of my mascara being unable to keep up - always smudging, flaking, or harming lashes. The perfect mascara is something I’ve had in my head since day one, and to create my own, I wanted to remain what I needed from the ground up. We nailed it with Future Lash. A clean formula with plant-based polymers, for ultra-black, fluttery lashes, and unlike anything I’ve tried. It’s an instant essential, it’s that good."
Plenty More Fish In The Sea
Victoria is just part of the massive carousel of celebrities retailing beauty and makeup products. Doing the same are Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga, plus Ariana Grande and Millie Bobby Brown.