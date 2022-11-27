Maren Morris Wows In A Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun On A Boat

The opening shot showed Maren in a knit-effect and bodycon dress while going strappy. She was seated at a swish outdoor terrace and seemingly ready for dinner.

In a swipe, the Chasing After You star showed off a yacht cruising through aqua ocean waters. Then she showed off her fierce figure while posing for a selfie and lying on the yacht. Going tiny in a striped and zebra-print bikini, Maren highlighted her toned abs and trim waist, plus her shapely legs. She did hide her face, though. Giving a nod to trends channeled by model Hailey Bieber and mogul Kylie Jenner, Morris also added in some belly chain action.

Maren was also photographed smiling in her swimwear. She made sure to include her husband in the gallery, too - fans saw him on the beach and by a sailboat.