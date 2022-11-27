Ariana Grande Straddles Motorcycle In Pink Mini Skirt

Ariana Grande is stunning as she goes girly and edgy while straddling a motorcycle - it's all coming as a promo for her new fragrances. The Grammy winner and sweetheart of pop has made waves with her R.E.M. beauty brand this year, but she hasn't abandoned selling scents. In a recent Instagram share, Ariana showed off her funky style and her sense of fun by going for a blonde bombshell finish as she continues to rock lighter locks following her Glinda role in Wicked. The 7 Rings hitmaker delighted fans with the ad, and they've left her over 1 million likes.

Stuns In New Fragrance Ad

Ariana Grande
Wikimedia | Fan4Life

Ariana shared a video, one showing her in an all-pink look while getting herself onto a motorcycle. Shot indoors, the ponytail queen wore a low-cut and sleeveless pink crop top and a matching miniskirt, here flashing her toned legs and also her trim waistline. Ariana wore her light locks in pigtails while donning a pale pink cap scarf. Of course, the glam queen donned a full face of makeup complete with gorgeous pink blush and a rosy red lip.

Ariana was also filmed padding around while in pastel pink ballet flats. In a caption, the A-Lister wrote: "Introducing our first ever fragrance duo: Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush 🤍🍨🤎♡available online at Ulta.com on Dec 1."

Fragrance Duo

The pink and white-packaged scents come as a duo and also harness major '60s vibes, ones echoed in the motorcycle shoot.

“I really wanted to do something different and exciting for my fans by launching two new fragrances at once and I so hope they love them the way my team and friends and I do,” Ariana said in a statement, per WWD.

They're Her Favorites

The ex to Pete Davidson added: “We have gone through many, many tester bottles over here. Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush have quickly become two of my favorites in our beautiful fragrance family and I’m counting down the days till you can smell for yourself.” Ariana is followed by 341 million on Instagram.

Joining A Crowded Space

Ariana was not the first to jump into beauty, but she did join the famous stars retailing beauty back in summer 2022. Also offering cosmetics and beauty products are moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus fellow singers Lady Gaga, Halsey, and Rihanna. Meanwhile, actresses Jessica Alba and Millie Bobby Brown are also offering makeup. For more from Ariana, give her Instagram a follow.

