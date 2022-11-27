Ariana Grande Straddles Motorcycle In Pink Mini Skirt

Ariana shared a video, one showing her in an all-pink look while getting herself onto a motorcycle. Shot indoors, the ponytail queen wore a low-cut and sleeveless pink crop top and a matching miniskirt, here flashing her toned legs and also her trim waistline. Ariana wore her light locks in pigtails while donning a pale pink cap scarf. Of course, the glam queen donned a full face of makeup complete with gorgeous pink blush and a rosy red lip.

Ariana was also filmed padding around while in pastel pink ballet flats. In a caption, the A-Lister wrote: "Introducing our first ever fragrance duo: Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush 🤍🍨🤎♡available online at Ulta.com on Dec 1."