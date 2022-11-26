Elsa Hosk is turning heads as she flaunts her supermodel figure in sheer underwear. The Swedish supermodel took things to pretty extreme levels on the flesh-flashing front in a recent Instagram share, one seeing her slipping back into her influencer shoes as she promoted Lounge Underwear. Elsa sizzled as she showed plenty of chest and freed the nipple. She also caught the attention of fellow supermodel Hailey Bieber, who quickly spotted the post and left a like. Elsa, 34, runs her own clothing brand, but she's still earning top-up cash by shouting out other brands.
Elsa Hosk Causes A Stir In See-Through Lingerie
Going Fully Sheer In White Underwear
Photos showed Elsa in side-by-side slides as she went sexy and ethereal while rocking the 2022 sheer trend.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel posed seated on a cream-colored couch and looking downwards. She drew attention to her chest and also to her chiseled abs by wearing an underwire and largely sheer white bra with some embellishments. Elsa also rocked very high-cut and skimpy briefs to match while showing off her slender waistline, legs, and curvy hips. The blonde wore her light locks scraped back and away from her face, adding gorgeous makeup with plenty of pink blusher.
Lounge Underwear Mention
In a caption, the fashionista wrote: "Video outtakes 🌸@loungeunderwear @kulikulikulik." Fans have left over 200,000 likes. Elsa largely received love in the comments, but some fans did throw shade. A user mentioned the adult platform OnlyFans, writing: "I’m sorry … did I miss something did onlyfans bought Instagram?"
Elsa is followed by over 8 million on the platform and also promotes brands including Italian designer Valentino, plus cell phone company Samsung. She's also been making headlines this year for starting her own clothing line.
Launching Own Brand
Elsa is the CEO of her Helsa Studio apparel line.
“Helsa is my love letter to Scandinavia, where I grew up,” she told WWD. “It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. We spent most of our time outdoors, enjoying the beauty and the simplicity of nature. This way of life is at the heart of Helsa and it is what I’ve taken with me wherever I’ve traveled and lived.”
Stockholm Love
The leggy star added that her collection is "inspired by my favorite essentials, the pieces I would bring to spend time on the islands outside of Stockholm." For more and to check out Elsa's brand, give her Instagram a follow.