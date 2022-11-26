Elsa Hosk Causes A Stir In See-Through Lingerie

Photos showed Elsa in side-by-side slides as she went sexy and ethereal while rocking the 2022 sheer trend.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel posed seated on a cream-colored couch and looking downwards. She drew attention to her chest and also to her chiseled abs by wearing an underwire and largely sheer white bra with some embellishments. Elsa also rocked very high-cut and skimpy briefs to match while showing off her slender waistline, legs, and curvy hips. The blonde wore her light locks scraped back and away from her face, adding gorgeous makeup with plenty of pink blusher.