Brooke Shields, 57, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Footage showed Brooke outdoors and braving freezing waters as she descended into a chic plunge pool wrapped by neat lawns and a larger pool. Showing off her toned waistline and shapely legs, the New York native went for a strapless red swimsuit to best highlight her figure.

Also wearing shades and her locks scraped back into a bun, Brooke was seen psyching herself to immerse her entire body, something she eventually did. Brooke definitely appeared to struggle while adjusting to the temperatures, but she handled the challenge like a pro. "The #thanksgiving tradition continues," she wrote, also using amusing emoji referencing the cold.